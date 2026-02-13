MENAFN - Gulf Times) Amrit Uttar Pradesh Navrang Sanskritik Mandal (AUPNSM), Qatar, in collaboration with the embassy of India in Doha, marked World Hindi Day 2026 recently, bringing together a large and enthusiastic blade-->

Diplomats, community leaders, cultural organisations, teachers, students and Hindi enthusiasts from several countries attended the event – organised to honour Hindi as a global language that strengthens the cultural and emotional bonds among people across the blade-->

The programme commenced with the traditional lighting of the ceremonial lamp, followed by the rendition of the Qatar and Indian national anthem.

The auditorium was filled with an atmosphere of pride and harmony as participants from Qatar, US, Nepal, Sri Lanka and African nations took the stage to express their love for the world's 3rd most spoken language – Hindi – through songs, poems, dramatised street plays, traditional and fusion blade-->

The performances beautifully demonstrated that Hindi is not just a language but a living cultural expression that transcends geographical boundaries.

Hindi Book (FIFA Ki Dhoom) written by Shalini Verma was also inaugurated by Indian ambassador Vipul. In his keynote address, he spoke about the historical evolution of Hindi and its growing significance in today's multicultural blade-->

He highlighted the global outreach of Hindi literature, cinema and digital communication, noting how the language unites Indian diaspora communities and fosters intercultural dialogue in regions like the Middle East.

“Hindi carries the essence of India's rich heritage and continues to serve as a bridge of friendship, connecting diverse cultures and communities across the world,” Vipul blade-->

He also commended the efforts of community organisations such as AUPNSM in Qatar for their continuous dedication to promoting India's linguistic and cultural identity in Qatar.

The evening featured captivating performances by foreign participants, including children and adults who delivered powerful poetry recitations, emotional monologues and lyrical dance presentations centred on the themes of language, culture, and blade-->

Each performance displayed exceptional talent, confidence, and heartfelt affection for Hindi. The full house audience applauded enthusiastically, turning the event into a celebration of both art and blade-->

Nita Mishra, president of AUPNSM Qatar, thanked the embassy of India for its support in making the event possible. She also thanked the participants, volunteers, guests and AUPNSM management committee members - Nikhil Srivastava, Ajay Rai, Ashutosh Mishra, Mayank Sharma, volunteers - Afzal Ayub, Kanika Mehrotra, Shilpi Sangal, Anupam Sharma and Shubham Shankhdhar whose contributions turned the event into a spectacular success.

The event concluded with the distribution of mementos, certificates of appreciation to participants and collaborators.

AUPNSM World Hindi Day 2026 cultural diplomats