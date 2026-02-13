Cultural Fervour And Linguistic Pride Marks MES Celebration

MENAFN - Gulf Times) MES Indian School organised an engaging and culturally rich programme on January 8 at the school's Conference Hall to mark World Hindi Day, igniting students' interest in learning and appreciating the Hindi language.

The programme was presented by students representing diverse linguistic communities from around the world, showcasing the Hindi language's positive influence.

The event commenced with an introduction by Sameer Pandey, a member of the faculty in the department of Hindi, and a welcome address delivered by Aariz Mazood Khan (class VIII-G).

In her inaugural address, Dr Hameeda Kadar, principal of MES Indian School, emphasised the importance of Hindi as a powerful medium of expression and a symbol of cultural identity and national pride.

She encouraged students to embrace the language and its literary heritage with enthusiasm and commitment.

The celebration was enlivened by a cultural programme presented by students from the boys', girls', and junior sections. The performances included inspiring speeches, melodious group songs, and graceful dance presentations, all reflecting the beauty and richness of the Hindi language and culture.

Teacher Mohamed Elsayed Ibrahim highlighted the Hindi language's growing global presence while Rajendran S, co-ordinator of the Hindi department, captivated the audience with a heartfelt poem and delivered an inspiring message. He encouraged students to develop a deep-rooted passion for the Hindi language.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Khan Omer Ahmed, followed by the national anthem sung by the school choir. The celebration was attended by school officials, teachers, and students from all sections, whose participation contributed to the event's resounding success. It served as a vibrant reminder of the importance of linguistic pride and cultural unity through Hindi.

