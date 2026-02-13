QF President Of Pre-University Education: Technology A Pillar For Improving Education, Developing Skills Of The Future

MENAFN - Gulf Times) President of Pre-University Education at Qatar Foundation for Education, Science, and Community Development (QF) Abeer Al Khalifa affirmed that Qatar Foundation schools place great importance on the use of technology as a core pillar for enhancing learning and developing future skills.

In exclusive remarks to Qatar News Agency (QNA) on the occasion of the International Day of Education, Al Khalifa noted that the integration of digital solutions is achieved through e-learning platforms and interactive classroom technologies, supporting blended learning, encouraging innovation, and fostering critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

She stressed the Foundation's commitment to using modern technologies responsibly and ethically, balancing innovation with the protection of learners, ensuring that students are equipped with advanced digital skills that enable them to succeed in the knowledge economy, while maintaining the sustainability of the education system and its alignment with Qatar National Vision 2030.

She confirmed that pre-university education at Qatar Foundation encompasses a diverse educational community that combines global and local dimensions, with students representing 79 nationalities. This diversity reinforces the values of openness, cultural understanding, and dialogue, and contributes to preparing students who can engage with the international community while preserving their national identity.

She noted that the number of enrolled students stands at 9,294, including 5,576 male students and 3,718 female students, of whom 8,365 are Qatari. She emphasized that this strong presence of Qatari students reflects Qatar Foundation's role in supporting national education and building local capabilities.

She pointed out that the presence of 718 teachers underscores investment in the teaching workforce as the cornerstone of educational quality, providing a supportive learning environment that takes individual differences into account and promotes modern, student-centered teaching approaches.

She noted that graduating more than 8,300 students from Qatar Foundation schools and the Academic Bridge Program reflects the system's ability to prepare generations capable of transitioning smoothly to higher education or professional pathways, enhancing students' readiness for labor market requirements and the knowledge economy.

She stressed the schools' commitment to engaging students in local and international technology competitions and events in areas such as programming, robotics, artificial intelligence, and scientific innovation, enabling them to apply their knowledge practically, work within multicultural teams, stay abreast of the latest technological developments, refine their skills, and build self-confidence.

She said that Qatar Foundation adopts a practical and gradual approach to integrating modern educational tools, including artificial intelligence and cybersecurity, embedding them within the education system in a way that enhances learning quality and keeps pace with digital transformation.

She added that at the level of higher education and scientific research, artificial intelligence, data science, and cybersecurity constitute core pillars of academic and research programs, where these technologies are employed in data analysis and the development of smart solutions that support innovation aligned with national priorities noted that in pre-university education, digital tools have been widely integrated through learning management systems, blended learning, and virtual laboratories, alongside pilot initiatives using AI-based tools to support personalized learning, track student progress, and improve teaching methods. This is accompanied by enhanced cybersecurity awareness through the inclusion of digital safety concepts, responsible technology use, and data protection within curricula and school activities.

She affirmed that Qatar Foundation has played an active role in developing and implementing the International Baccalaureate system in the State of Qatar, making it a key pillar of educational quality within its system. This has been achieved through adherence to global accreditation and quality standards, and the development of innovative educational practices focused on critical thinking, interdisciplinary learning, independent research, and community service, while aligning programs with national identity and strengthening Arabic language education and Qatari cultural values.

She pointed to the diversity of educational pathways and programs offered by the Foundation, including vocational tracks, advanced-level programs, and innovative educational models such as experiential learning under the My Academies model, as well as specialized programs for students with learning difficulties at Awsaj Academy, students with autism spectrum disorder at Renad Academy, and students with severe disabilities at Warif Academy.

She also highlighted Qatar Foundation's pivotal role in enhancing education quality by supporting scientific research and knowledge production through leading national institutions, including the Qatar National Research Fund, thereby strengthening the link between education, innovation, and the development of national priorities.

In concluding her remarks to QNA, the Head of Pre-University Education saithat the Ejadah School Improvement Program, which falls under the umbrella of pre-university education at Qatar Foundation, contributes to enhancing education quality in the country through an evidence-based evaluation and improvement model. This model links schools' self-evaluation to measurable improvements in student learning outcomes, in cooperation with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education and the Ministry of Social Development and Family, supporting sustainable improvement across the national education system.

International Day of Education Qatar Foundation Educational Technology Future Skills Digital Transformation in Education International Day of Education 2026