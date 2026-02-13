Art Basel Qatar Marks Global Breakthrough For Regional Artists

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The hosting of Art Basel in Qatar marks a defining moment for the country and the wider Middle East, positioning regional artists and cultural ecosystems firmly on the global art map, according to Dr Alia Al-Senussi, Art Basel's senior adviser for international outreach and VIP representative for the UK and MENA.

Speaking to Gulf Times on the sidelines of Art Basel Qatar, Al-Senussi said the partnership between Art Basel and Qatar represents far more than the launch of a new fair, describing it as a transformative cultural platform.“Art Basel is the world's leading brand within the cultural ecosystem,” she said.“To see these conversations happening here, with artists present in person and collectors engaging directly with them, is deeply impactful for how artists from the region are perceived globally.”

She noted that the strong presence of artists from across the Arab world and Africa, alongside international collectors, curators, and institutions, has already begun to reshape perceptions. Many visitors, she said, described the fair as an eye-opening experience, gaining insights they plan to take back to their home institutions and programmes.

“I hope that in the coming years we will see more artists from this region represented in international museums and institutions around the world,” she added.

Comparing Art Basel Qatar with other global editions such as Miami Beach and Hong Kong, Al-Senussi said the Qatar edition stood out for its emotional and cultural significance. A Libyan by heritage, she expressed pride in seeing artists from Libya, Qatar, Palestine, and across the Arab world receiving meaningful international engagement.

“I've been overwhelmed with joy seeing people from the West come here and truly learn about artists from our region,” she said, adding that the growing cultural dialogue between Saudi Arabia and Qatar has been particularly inspiring. She pointed to her work with the Diriyah Biennale Foundation as an example of how regional collaboration is shaping a powerful cultural moment.

Reflecting on her roles with institutions such as Tate, the Guggenheim, and the Delfina Foundation, Al-Senussi said global institutions that began engaging seriously with the Middle East have continued to deepen those commitments. She highlighted Tate's early establishment of international acquisition committees and the creation of the Guggenheim Middle East Council as vital platforms supporting artists and galleries from the region.

Addressing the challenges faced by young Middle Eastern artists seeking global access, Al-Senussi pointed to communication barriers and the intimidation often associated with the art world.“It's not about English or Arabic,” she said.“It's about understanding how the art world works and making it more accessible and more human.”

Turning to Qatar's local scene, she praised the country's growing residency ecosystem, including programmes such as Fire Station, saying they are laying the foundation for a new generation of Qatari artists.“These initiatives are creating an ecosystem that will educate, support, and elevate artists for years to come,” she said.

On education, Al-Senussi highlighted Virginia Commonwealth University School of the Arts in Qatar as a strong example of bridging theory and practice. Drawing on her teaching experience there, she stressed the importance of demystifying the art world and expanding career pathways beyond artistic practice to include curators, gallerists, collectors, and cultural leaders.

Looking ahead, she said success for Art Basel Qatar should be measured not only by attendance or market impact, but by the emergence of a strong regional collector base.

“We've always had extraordinary artists. What we need now is the next generation of Arab collectors who are active in Basel, Miami, and across the global art market. Seeing Middle Eastern collectors become part of the international art canon would mark a major milestone for the region's cultural future,” Al-Senussi concluded.