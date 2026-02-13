'Excellence Award Brings Paradigm Shift To Operations Of Government Entities'

MENAFN - Gulf Times) HE President of the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau (CSGDB) and Secretary General of the National Planning Council, Dr Abdulaziz bin Nasser bin Mubarak al-Khalifa, affirmed that the Qatar Government Excellence Award is a true embodiment of the outcomes of the Third National Development Strategy (NDS-3), reflecting the achievements of outstanding government institutions in realizing Qatar National Vision (QNV) 2030.

Speaking at the ceremony of the third edition of the award on Wednesday, al-Khalifa added that it has become a national platform for deepening a culture of exceptional performance, contributing to a paradigm shift in the operation of government agencies by fostering a focus on outcomes and impact, while broadening institutional practices that help sustain development and optimize performance.

Al-Khalifa highlighted that a new award will be introduced in the upcoming edition, namely the AI Leadership in Applications Award, which aims to honour government agencies that have successfully leveraged AI-powered technologies to provide innovative solutions, improve service quality, and enhance operational performance.

He noted that this initiative aligns with the national pursuit of a government that is more efficient and innovative. The Qatar Government Excellence Model is designed to meet global best practices, with an increased emphasis on the outputs and impact pillar, which will account for 40% of the model's weight in the next edition, compared to 30% in the current edition.

He explained that this approach reflects the nation's commitment to institutionalizing practices based on measuring impact and generating tangible added value. For the first time, work is underway to design an Individual Awards Program aimed at recognizing and honouring outstanding individuals within government agencies, based on the enduring belief that the human element constitutes the core foundation for achieving institutional excellence.

Specialized categories

This program will take effect starting from the upcoming edition and will feature five specialized categories targeting jobs, occupational groups, and job series in the government sector, contributing to the motivation of national talent and fostering a culture of high performance at the individual level. In its second edition, the Qatar Government Excellence Award included seven categories, divided into four main awards and three specialized sub-awards. Participating ministries and government entities were organized into competitive groups in accordance with the Qatar Government Excellence Model criteria.

The Ministry of Municipality won the Irtiqaa Award for Ministries after achieving the highest evaluation scores within its competitive group, with the award presented to HE Minister of Municipality Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah al-Attiyah.

Meanwhile, the Public Works Authority (Ashghal) received the Irtiqaa Award for Entities in recognition of its advanced performance in applying the Qatar Government Excellence Model criteria, with the award presented to HE President of Ashghal, Eng Mohammed bin Abdulaziz al-Meer.

The Ministry of Culture received the Excellence Award for Ministries, recognizing its outstanding results within its competitive group, with the award presented to HE Minister of Culture, Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad al-Thani. Qatar Tourism won the Excellence Award for Entities for demonstrating institutional efficiency and quality in its practices, with the award presented to HE Chairman of Qatar Tourism, Saad bin Ali al-Kharji.

The specialized sub-awards included the Leadership Award in Institutional Transformation, won by Aspire Zone Foundation in recognition of its efforts in spearheading change and advancing institutional work, with the award presented to acting CEO Abdullah bin Nasser al-Nuaimi.

The Comprehensive Experience Leadership Award was won by the Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) for excellence in developing beneficiary experience and improving service delivery mechanisms, with the award presented to Director General of PHCC Dr Mariam Ali Abdulmalik.

The Human Capital Development Leadership Award was presented to the Ministry of Education and Higher Education in recognition of its practices supporting the work environment, developing functional capacities, and enhancing national competencies, with the award presented to HE Minister of Education and Higher Education, Lolwah bint Rashid AlKhater.

The second edition of the Qatar Government Excellence Award witnessed significant qualitative advancements compared to the first edition. The overall performance index of government entities rose by 38%, with 97% of participating entities improving their evaluation scores, reflecting the growing maturity of institutional practices across the government.

The number of entities surpassing the leadership threshold in excellence increased from four in the first edition to eight in the second, indicating an expansion of the excellence base and a transition of outstanding performance from an exception to a comprehensive, institutionalized practice. The second edition also recorded remarkable improvements across key criteria: innovation indicators rose by 76%, change management by 80%, and leadership, institutional culture, processes, services, and human resources improved by 40-42%.

Beneficiary experience

The beneficiary experience improved by 70%, reflecting the State's focus on enhancing service quality and promoting citizen satisfaction as a central element of governmental work. The Ministry of Transport was commended for achieving the largest increase in overall performance during this edition, reflecting its unwavering commitment to fostering institutional excellence.

The pivotal role of national cadres stood out in the success of this edition, as Qatari evaluators constituted 50% of the evaluation team, which contributed to strengthening alignment with the Qatar Government Excellence Model and ensuring high levels of fairness, transparency, and accuracy in the evaluation processes, thereby enhancing the credibility of the award and achieving its objectives.

The award comes as part of the national pursuit of building a more efficient, innovative, and high-quality government, by strengthening a culture of excellence and continuous improvement, raising the efficiency of government performance, and developing services in line with society's aspirations, consistent with NDS-3 and QNV 2030.