Minister Of Finance Meets President And CEO Of Oliver Wyman

2026-02-13 02:36:53
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Minister of Finance Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari met with President and CEO of Oliver Wyman (OW), Nick Studer.

The meeting discussed bilateral cooperation relations and ways to enhance them in the fields of investment, finance, and the economy, in addition to a number of topics of mutual interest

Gulf Times

