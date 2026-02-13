Halal Qatar 2026 Continues To Attract More Visitors

The activities of Halal Qatar Festival 2026 have continued at the southern area of Katara Cultural Village Foundation, drawing strong public attendance and wide participation from livestock breeders from Qatar and across the region.

The festival unfolded in a traditional atmosphere that reflects the depth of Qatari and Gulf heritage and its close connection to livestock as a fundamental pillar in desert life. Visitors showed significant interest in the accompanying shows and competitions, as well as in the specialized pavilions displaying breeding supplies and products linked to the Bedouin environment, reinforcing the festival's position as an annual platform that brings together breeders and enthusiasts while documenting an important aspect of Qatari and Gulf identity.

Yesterday's competitions in the Arab sheep and Awarid categories demonstrated the high quality of local production and strong competition among participants, underscoring the festival's growing status as a specialized platform for supporting breeders and preserving authentic breeds. These competitions align with the festival's commitment to supporting local production, encouraging breeders, advancing the livestock sector, and strengthening its sustainability.

In the meantime, visual artists added a cultural and aesthetic dimension to the festival through live paintings inspired by livestock and the Qatari environment, allowing visitors to engage directly with the creative process. Artist Maryam al-Mulla expressed pride in participating, noting that Katara's events offer artists a meaningful opportunity to create within national heritage contexts, presenting a decorative cubist-style painting of a ewe using symbolic traditional colors.

Artist Lulwa al-Mughisib described her first participation as a rich experience that evokes traditional professions and crafts practiced by ancestors, while artist Asmaa Shukr explained that her work portrayed sheep within a natural environment inspired by Qatar's landscape, reflecting the relationship between humans and livestock and marking an important milestone in her artistic journey.

Artist Khaled Hijazi highlighted how live painting in the festival setting encourages direct interaction with audiences and strengthens the connection between art and heritage, while artist Amal al-Abdullah presented a work depicting a tender human scene symbolizing protection and closeness between shepherd and flock, reflecting the value of livestock in Qatari society.

Halal Qatar Festival 2026 continues to attract visitors and enthusiasts through a comprehensive programme that blends traditional competitions, educational activities, and artistic participation, reflecting Katara's commitment to preserving heritage while presenting it in a contemporary spirit that balances authenticity and creativity.