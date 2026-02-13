Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Visit Qatar Launches Its Ramadan Campaign

2026-02-13 02:36:46
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Visit Qatar launched its Ramadan 2026 campaign under the slogan "Qatar, Your Home in Ramadan," targeting local and regional audiences, and international visitors.

Building on the reach achieved during last year's campaign, the initiative highlights Ramadan values, including hospitality, generosity and togetherness, showcasing Qatar as a welcoming home for all during the Holy Month.

A hallmark of the campaign is the Ramadan lights across the country, transforming streets, landmarks, and public spaces.

The vibrant displays create a distinctive atmosphere, positioning Qatar as a destination where the spirit of Ramadan is experienced beyond the home and into the heart of the city.

The campaign also includes a new artistic component, featuring the Qatari singer Fahad Al- Hajjaji with English-language segment performed by international artist Maher Zain, conveying messages aligned with the spirit of the Holy Month.

