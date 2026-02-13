Online Auction On Wednesday By The Public Prosecution
The online auction of assets is set to be organised by the Public Prosecution, in cooperation with the Supreme Judicial Council, through the Courts Auctions application, on February 18, from 4pm to 7pm.
The items on display include women and men branded luxury bags.
