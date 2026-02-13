Romanian Delegation Visits Ministry Of Interior

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The General Directorate of Communications and Information Systems at the Ministry of Interior (MoI) received Thursday a delegation from the Ministry of Interior of Romania, headed by Deputy Director-General of the General Directorate of European Affairs, Schengen and International Relations, Police Quaestor Florin Bajenaru. The visit aimed to strengthen co-operation and exchange expertise in the fields of technical systems and digital transformation.

The delegation was received by Director of Systems Development at the Ministry Lt Col Engineer Abdulaziz al-Asmar al-Ruwaili. A briefing tour was organised during which the delegation was introduced to the latest systems and technological solutions adopted by the MoI, particularly in the areas of e-services, artificial intelligence, and data analytics, in addition to the digital infrastructure supporting security and service operations.

Several strategic projects related to digital transformation, implemented according to the highest standards of cybersecurity and data governance, were also reviewed.

This visit reflects the MoI's commitment to strengthening international partnerships and exchanging expertise, contributing to the development of the security work system and keeping pace with modern technological advancements.

