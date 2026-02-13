Romanian Delegation Visits Ministry Of Interior
The delegation was received by Director of Systems Development at the Ministry Lt Col Engineer Abdulaziz al-Asmar al-Ruwaili. A briefing tour was organised during which the delegation was introduced to the latest systems and technological solutions adopted by the MoI, particularly in the areas of e-services, artificial intelligence, and data analytics, in addition to the digital infrastructure supporting security and service operations.
Several strategic projects related to digital transformation, implemented according to the highest standards of cybersecurity and data governance, were also reviewed.
This visit reflects the MoI's commitment to strengthening international partnerships and exchanging expertise, contributing to the development of the security work system and keeping pace with modern technological advancements.MOI Romania Florin Bajenaru digital transformation
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Doppler Raises $9M Led By Pantera Capital, Becomes The Default Launch Infrastructure For Onchain Assets
CommentsNo comment