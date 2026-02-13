Conference Highlights Role Of Accountants, Regulators In Strengthening Governance And Protecting Economy

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Experts and specialists in combating financial crimes and terrorist financing underscored the vital role of accountants and local regulatory authorities in enhancing compliance, governance, and safeguarding Qatar's economy during the national conference on combating money laundering and terrorist financing.

The conference held Thursday also addressed emerging trends in financial crimes and best practices that organisations can adopt to mitigate related risks.

The event, organised by the Qatar Association of Certified Public Accountants (QACPA) under the auspices of the Ministry of Justice and the Public Prosecution, was attended by Administrative Control and Transparency Authority (ACTA) His Excellency chairman Hamad bin Nasser al-Misnad, His Excellency the Assistant Undersecretary for Shared Services Affairs the Ministry of Justice Khamis Mohammed al-Kuwari, His Excellency the Assistant Undersecretary for Commercial Affairs at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) Saleh Abdullah al-Mana, and QACPA chairman Dr Sultan bin Hassan al-Dhabet al-Dosari.

With more than 230 participants, the conference featured two panel discussions covering key topics, including money laundering and terrorist financing crimes, their patterns and associated offences, their legal foundations and impact on economic stability.

The discussions also covered risk assessment using a risk-based approach across various sectors and highlighted customer due diligence measures.

Furthermore, the conference addressed the role of effective compliance in combating financial crimes, banking principles in combating money laundering and terrorist financing, banking secrecy, international legislation and efforts in combating these crimes, the role of digital tools in monitoring and detecting financial crimes.

Participants reviewed Qatar's efforts in combating money laundering and terrorist financing, key local and international developments in this area, and indicators of suspicious activity in different sectors and their related developments.

In his remarks, QACPA chairman Dr al-Dosari said the conference reflects growing institutional awareness of the importance of strengthening anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing (AML/CFT) frameworks.

He stressed that addressing these risks requires continuous co-ordination among regulatory, professional, and relevant institutions.

Dr al-Dosari said that the accounting and auditing profession is a fundamental pillar in supporting compliance and governance systems, enhancing transparency, and protecting the financial system.

He emphasised the association's continued role in unifying professional and institutional efforts, advancing collaborative work, and raising the efficiency of practitioners through specialised training and disseminating awareness of relevant standards and legislation.

Dr al-Dosari added that the conference's outcomes and recommendations mark an important step toward developing regulatory frameworks and building qualified national cadres, contributing to a secure and sustainable financial environment and reinforcing Qatar's regional and international standing.

In her opening remarks, QACPA vice-chair Mariam Mohammed Almalek said that the conference reflects growing national recognition of the need to address challenges related to money laundering and terrorist financing, particularly given the increasing complexity of the financial and technological tools used in this field.

She affirmed that accountants and auditors represent the first line of defence in protecting the financial system by promoting transparency, governance, and compliance, implementing due diligence requirements, and reporting suspicious transactions in line with national legislation and international standards.

Almalek added that the association is committed to supporting this system by organising specialised training and professional development programmes, raising awareness of the latest legislation and regulations, and strengthening co-operation with regulatory bodies and financial institutions, and keeping pace with digital transformation.

She highlighted the use of data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance compliance systems and enable early risk detection, stressing that technology complements and strengthens professional judgement rather than replacing it.

Speakers from the Ministry of Justice, the Financial Information Unit, the MoCI, the Economic Crimes and Money Laundering Prosecution Office, the Qatar Fund for Development, and Qatar Chamber contributed to the conference's discussions.

Representatives from these entities also reviewed the most significant legislative and regulatory developments and explained the mechanisms for national and international co-operation in combating financial crimes, focusing on the importance of compliance and governance in protecting the national economy.

Their presentations also addressed the role of institutions in promoting transparency, developing internal control tools, and adopting global best practices in AML/CFT efforts.

The speakers emphasised that combating these crimes requires more than just oversight; it necessitates the active participation of various economic and professional sectors, including accountants, auditors, and the private sector, to ensure the development of an integrated system capable of early risk detection and effective management.

They agreed that the conference serves as a vital platform for exchanging expertise, developing regulatory frameworks, and strengthening co-operation between national and international entities, thereby contributing to safeguarding Qatar's reputation and supporting its economic stability.

