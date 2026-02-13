Jordan Steps Up Dublin Engagement Ahead Of EU Investment Conference

AMMAN - The Jordanian ministerial delegation continued its European tour in Dublin as part of preparations for the upcoming Jordan–European Investment Conference.

Participating ministers were, Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Sami Smeirat, Minister of Investment Tareq Abu Ghazaleh, and Jordan's Ambassador to Ireland Manar Dabbas.

During the visit, the delegation met with Ireland's Minister of State for International Development and Diaspora Neale Richmond, and Minister of State for Trade Promotion, Artificial Intelligence and Digital Transformation Niamh Smyth, according to a statement by the Ministry of Investment.

Discussions focused on strengthening economic and investment cooperation and enhancing coordination ahead of the conference, scheduled for 21 April.

The delegation held a series of high-level meetings attended by Irish diplomats and government officials, alongside senior representatives of leading European companies and global consulting institutions specialising in investment, infrastructure, technology, energy and financial advisory services.

As part of the tour, the delegation also met Jordanians working in major international corporations and economic institutions, exchanging views on global best practices in attracting foreign investment and developing incentive-based policies to stimulate economic growth and improve the business environment.

Smeirat highlighted Jordan's stable and promising investment climate, particularly in digital transformation and technology, noting that the ICT sector constitutes a key pillar for investment growth, supported by a highly skilled workforce employed across local, regional and international companies operating in the Kingdom.

He pointed to Jordan's advanced digital infrastructure and competitive tax framework for the technology sector, which facilitate business operations, enhance investor confidence and reinforce Jordan's position as a regional hub for digital services and innovation.

Abu Ghazaleh said the European tour forms part of an integrated strategy to deepen economic partnerships with European countries and showcase priority investment projects and sectors ahead of the conference.

He underlined Jordan's competitive advantages, supported by a modern legislative and regulatory framework that ensures a stable and investor-friendly business environment.

Abu Ghazaleh also stressed on the investment opportunities in transport, energy, technology, water and value-added industries, in addition to public-private partnership projects offering sustainable investment prospects.

Ambassador Dabbas stressed the importance of building on the strong relations between Jordan and Ireland to further enhance economic and investment ties, particularly in light of the upcoming Jordan–European Investment Conference, according to the statement.