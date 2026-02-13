Jordan's U20 Squad Prepares For West Asian Tournament

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordan's U20 football team has left to Singapore for a training camp February 11-17 ahead of the West Asian Championship in which Jordan will play in Group B alongside Syria, Iraq and the UAE.

The national team will play hosts Singapore in two friendlies February 13 and 16 as they put finishing touches on preparations and lineup.

The senior team's latest successes, including a historic first time qualification to the World Cup after finishing runner-up at the the 2023 Asian Cup, has raised the bar for other squads.

Earlier this year, Jordan's U23 team exited the 2026 AFC U23 Asian Cup quarters after losing to eventual and reigning champs Japan. In the 7 times at the competition, Jordan's best performance came in the inaugural 2013 edition, finishing 3rd. They reached the quarters in 2016, 2020 and 2026 and exited the first round in 2018 and 2022 and 2024. Past champions are Iraq 2013, Japan 2016, Uzbekistan 2018, South Korea 2020, Saudi Arabia 2022 and Japan 2024 and 2026.

Last year, Jordan lost to Oman in the final of the 6th U23 West Asia Championship in their fifth time at the competition which they won in 2021.

Meanwhile, Jordan's senior team got another setback this week after Ali Alwan joined other injured colleagues like Yazan Nu'eimat and Adham Qurashi. Jordan qualified for the first time in their 7th time in the qualifiers since 1986 and were drawn in a tough Group J for the alongside soccer greats Argentina, Algeria and Austria.

In friendlies so far, Jordan drew Russia 0-0 and beat the Dominican Republic 3-0; lost 1-0 to Bolivia and 4-2 to Albania;held Mali 0-0 and lost to Tunisia 3-2.

At the recently concluded FIFA Arab Cup, the senior team finished runner-up to Morocco. Now, the team will soon regroup in March for friendlies while recalling some new names as replacements to the growing number of injuries.

Age group divisions saw fluctuating performances in 2025: Jordan's U17 men's squad lost its qualifying chance to the U17 AFC Asian Cup set for May 2026 from which the top eight finishers will represent Asia at the 2026 Qatar FIFA U17 World Cup.

In the women's game, Jordan will play the 2026 AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup in a tough Group B which includes reigning champs North Korea, two time winners South Korea. It will be Jordan's second time after they reached the Asian Cup in 2006 where they exited Round 1.

The U20 achievement made up for the senior team's failure in Group A qualifiers for the 2026 Women's AFC Asian Cup which Jordan reached twice before: in 2014 as group winner, and in 2018, as host. Also, the women's U17 team exited qualifiers for the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2026.