MSDE Partners With Swiggy, Flipkart To Expand Industry-Linked Skilling Under Skill India Mission

MENAFN - KNN India)The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) is delivering skill, re-skill and up-skill training across the country under the Government's Skill India Mission (SIM), Minister of State (Independent Charge) Jayant Chaudhary informed the Rajya Sabha.

The Minister stated that MSDE implements training programmes through a wide network of skill development centres under flagship schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), Jan Shikshan Sansthan (JSS), National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) and Craftsman Training Scheme (CTS) through Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs).

These initiatives aim to equip youth across all sections of society with industry-relevant, future-ready skills.

To strengthen industry alignment and enhance employability, MSDE has entered into partnerships with leading industry players, including food and grocery delivery platforms.

The Ministry has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Swiggy to launch the 'Swiggy Skills' initiative, which offers skilling and employment opportunities within Swiggy's food delivery and quick commerce network.

Similarly, MSDE has partnered with Flipkart's Supply Chain Operations Academy (SCOA) under PMKVY 4.0 to up-skill youth in the e-commerce and supply chain sectors. Flipkart Internet Pvt Ltd has also been recognised as an Awarding Body by the National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET).

To further align skill development with industry needs, the Directorate General of Training (DGT) has signed MoUs with companies such as IBM, CISCO, Microsoft and AWS. These partnerships aim to strengthen technical and professional training in emerging technologies at state and regional levels.

DGT is also implementing the Flexi MoU Scheme and Dual System of Training (DST), enabling ITI students to receive hands-on training in industrial environments based on industry requirements.

The Minister noted that these collaborations are designed to bridge the gap between skilling and employment, ensuring better workforce preparedness and stronger industry linkages across sectors.

