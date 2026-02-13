NITI Aayog Report Says Net Zero Shift Must Be Human-Centric, Highlights Job, Health And Migration Impacts

MENAFN - KNN India)NITI Aayog has released a new volume titled Scenarios Towards Viksit Bharat and Net Zero- Social Implications of Energy Transition (Vol. 11), emphasising that India's net-zero journey must prioritise people and livelihoods, not just technology and infrastructure.

According to the report, the transition to a low-carbon economy will reshape major societal aspects, including land use, employment patterns and migration trends, and must be planned as a human-centric development project.

People Over Physics

The report notes that while decarbonising energy systems is crucial, the social dimensions of this transformation require equal focus. The shift away from fossil fuels and towards renewable energy and energy-efficient production processes will have broad implications for communities, especially those reliant on traditional energy and land-based livelihoods.

It highlights that sectors dependent on legacy energy sources may see workforce shifts, necessitating robust re-skilling and support mechanisms to ensure affected workers are absorbed into new green jobs.

Land Use and Livelihoods

Changes in land use driven by renewable energy deployment, such as solar farms, biomass supply chains and green hydrogen hubs, could influence rural economies and local migration.

The report underscores the need for inclusive planning so that communities benefit from new economic opportunities created by the energy transition, rather than being left behind.

Health Benefits and Climate-Ready Systems

The report also underscores the health co-benefits of the net-zero transition. Reduced reliance on polluting fuels is expected to lower air pollution levels substantially, improving public health outcomes, particularly for urban and industrial regions.

It stresses the importance of building climate-ready health systems capable of addressing both environmental risk factors and emerging disease patterns linked to climate change.

Calls for Social Policy Integration

To ensure a just transition, the report recommends aligning social policy with climate action through targeted reskilling and workforce transition programmes, community participation in renewable energy planning, dedicated support for displaced workers and affected regions, and stronger health systems built for climate resilience.

The report positions India's net-zero agenda as not only an environmental imperative but also a significant driver of equitable social development, advancing the broader Viksit Bharat vision through inclusive, people-first energy transformation.

