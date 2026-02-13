Goyal Meets 35 Epcs & Industry Associations Calls For Push To Maximise FTA Gains

MENAFN - KNN India)Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has called on exporters and industry bodies to fully utilise India's Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with developed countries to boost exports and create jobs.

The Minister met representatives of 35 Export Promotion Councils (EPCs) and leading industry associations representing major export sectors.

Focus on Market Access and Competitiveness

Goyal said,“The Modi government had signed FTAs with developed countries to help India's farmers, workers, professionals, artisans and MSMEs take advantage of the global market with preferential access. With these trade agreements, India's traditional medicines and yoga will also get global opportunities, while the interest of India's agriculture and dairy sectors have been protected.”

During the meeting Goyal noted,“Industry must now intensify its efforts to penetrate new markets, upgrade quality and become more competitive to take maximum advantage of trade agreements. Our trade deals will accelerate our Viksit Bharat mission and carry forward Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mantra of 'Vikas bhi, Virasat bhi'.”

Industry Welcomes US Tariff Rollback

Industry representatives expressed appreciation for the recent trade agreements with the United Kingdom, European Union and the United States.

Particular attention was drawn to the removal of the additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian imports to the US through an Executive Order dated February 6, 2026.

Industry bodies said the rollback restores competitive access to one of India's largest export markets and provides stability to exporters.

Sectors previously affected by the US tariff measures - including gems and jewellery, textiles and apparel, carpets, leather and footwear, marine products, handicrafts, engineering goods and chemicals - said the move has improved business confidence and protected employment, especially in labour-intensive industries.

Export Promotion Mission and Next Steps

The Ministry made presentations on the recent trade engagement with the US, outlining new market access opportunities, compliance requirements and export expansion strategies.

Discussions also reviewed progress under the government's Export Promotion Mission (EPM).

Industry noted measures such as interest subvention support for export credit, collateral-free credit guarantees for MSMEs and targeted market access support. Additional initiatives related to trade finance, logistics, compliance, branding and market diversification are expected to be introduced in phases.

