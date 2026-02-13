Egon Zehnder Opens Philadelphia Office To Support Leaders In The Region's Fast-Growing Economy

(BUSINESS WIRE )--Egon Zehnder, the world's premier leadership advisory and executive search firm, today announced the opening of its Philadelphia office, marking the firm's 70th office globally and further expanding its footprint in the United States. The new location strengthens Egon Zehnder's long-standing commitment to serving clients across the Mid-Atlantic region with an integrated, advisory-led approach to leadership.

Located in the FMC Tower, the Philadelphia office will deliver Egon Zehnder's full suite of leadership advisory services and executive search to the region, including CEO succession, board effectiveness, executive search, leadership assessments, executive development, culture and organizational transformation and team effectiveness. The office will be staffed by consultants who live and work in the community, pairing global insights with local business operating realities to advise clients.

Ari Roitman will lead the Philadelphia office, bringing extensive experience across leadership development and professional sports organizations, including the Philadelphia Eagles and Major League Baseball.

“Organizations today need more than just executive search. Our clients are seeking truly integrated leadership solutions that help shape culture, strengthen teams and guide leaders through the mounting complexities they face,” said Roitman.“Opening an office in Philadelphia reflects our commitment to meeting those needs with the full strength of Egon Zehnder's expertise.”

With 70 offices in 36 countries, Egon Zehnder advises organizations across industries as they tackle leadership challenges in continuously uncertain environments. The expansion into Philadelphia underscores the firm's long-term investment in the Mid-Atlantic market and its dedication to supporting clients through critical leadership moments.

“Building on our ongoing work in the Philadelphia region, it was important to us to establish a strong physical presence as well,” said German Herrera, Egon Zehnder U.S. managing partner.“The area is home to exceptional talent and a fast-growing economy. By bringing our integrated leadership services to Philadelphia, we're able to support clients on a deeper level as they navigate pivotal moments, from CEO succession planning to organizational transformation.”

About Egon Zehnder

Egon Zehnder is the world's preeminent leadership advisory and executive search firm, inspiring leaders to navigate complex questions with human answers. We help organizations get to the heart of their leadership challenges and offer honest feedback and insights to help leaders realize their true being and purpose.

We are built on a foundation that supports partnership in the truest sense of the word and aligns our interests with the interests of our clients. Our 600 consultants across 70 offices and 36 countries are former industry and functional leaders who collaborate seamlessly to deliver the full power of the Firm to every client, every time. We believe that together we can transform people, organizations and the world through leadership.

