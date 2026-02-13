Sultan Bin Ahmed Visits Huawei R&D Centre And SMG In China

His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council, visited the Huawei Research and Development Centre and Shanghai Media Group (SMG) in Shanghai, People's Republic of China.

His Highness toured Huawei Village, which spans 2.2 million square metres and comprises over 100 buildings and laboratories, employing more than 30,000 staff. He observed the master plan of the village and its key facilities that support the company's business strategy and product development. He also reviewed the specifications of the buildings, constructed to the highest standards, and the diverse services provided to employees, including restaurants, cafes, entertainment venues, and rest areas. The center also offers easy access via train, bus, boat, or electric bicycle.

His Highness then visited the R&D Centre, where he was briefed on its strategy and research and development framework. He learned about its specialised facilities and laboratories dedicated to developing technological solutions that support various vital sectors.

His Highness was briefed on the latest technologies and solutions in digital infrastructure serving the media sector, smart cities, security systems, data storage, and artificial intelligence, and the capabilities they offer to enhance the efficiency, quality, and sustainability of services. He also listened to an explanation of the most prominent research projects and Huawei's role in developing communications technologies, smart systems, and digital solutions, as well as its investment in human capital and attracting global expertise.

During a meeting with Huawei representatives, His Highness, emphasised the importance of leveraging global experiences in R&D. He noted Sharjah's commitment to keeping pace with technological advancements and employing technology to develop the media sector and enhance its regional and international competitiveness, thus solidifying its position as a leading centre for media innovation and content creation.

The meeting explored avenues for cooperation between the media sector in the Emirate of Sharjah and Huawei Research and Development, aiming to enhance the use of advanced technological solutions in developing media infrastructure. This includes leveraging artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and data analytics to support content creation and empower media professionals.

His Highness also visited Shanghai Media Group, which comprises eight television channels, eight radio stations, four magazines and newspapers, and eleven paid online channels, in addition to state-of-the-art studios and digital production and broadcasting centres that utilise intelligent content management systems.

His Highness was briefed on the group's four digital platforms, which include a platform for broadcasting television programmes and films, a radio broadcasting service across China, a platform for following local and international news live, and another for monitoring economic and financial transactions and serving those interested in markets and investment.

His Highness toured the studios, observing the broadcasting and live transmission technologies, and the outside broadcast vans used to cover major events, particularly sporting events such as the Olympic Games, with high-definition 4K filming and broadcasting technology.

His Highness held a meeting with the group's Director General and several officials, during which he commended the media management methods and discussed avenues for joint cooperation. He emphasised the importance of enhancing media content and promoting positive values. The Sharjah Media City project and the planned "Shams" studios were also presented.

These visits are part of an effort to strengthen cooperation with international technology institutions and companies, and to learn about best practices in innovation, scientific research, and technological development, thus supporting the media landscape in the Emirate of Sharjah.

His Highness was accompanied by a number of officials from media entities in the Emirate of Sharjah.

