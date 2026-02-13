Gulfood 2026 Spotlight: Sri Lanka's Bid To Strengthen Its Global Food Footprint

Sri Lanka used Gulfood 2026 as a platform to sharpen its export strategy and broaden regional access. According to Janak Badugama, Director – Export Agriculture at the Sri Lanka Export Development Board (EDB), the participation helped elevate quality-led products, empower SMEs, and accelerate growth across the Middle East.

How does Sri Lanka's participation at Gulfood 2026 reflect the country's strategy to grow its food and beverage exports in the MEASA region?

Sri Lanka's participation at Gulfood 2026 reflects a deliberate strategy to expand its presence in the MEASA region by showcasing premium, value-added food and beverage products. With a focus on innovation, quality, and sustainability, the pavilion demonstrates how Sri Lanka is positioning itself as a reliable supplier to meet the evolving demands of regional buyers, while opening pathways to new markets across the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia.

With 61 companies participating this year, including many SMEs and first-time exporters, how is Sri Lanka supporting the internationalization of smaller businesses?

The pavilion provides SMEs and first-time exporters with a platform to connect directly with international buyers, build visibility, and enter high-growth markets. Through EDB initiatives such as pre-fair training, market intelligence, and partial cost support, smaller companies can present innovative products alongside established exporters, gain confidence in global trade practices, and establish relationships that can evolve into long-term partnerships. This approach is also shaping Sri Lanka's preparation for Gulfood 2027, ensuring that the country continues to strengthen its export ecosystem and supports SMEs in scaling up for global engagement.

How do value-added and innovative products, such as premium coconut-based items and herbal beverages, distinguish Sri Lanka in a competitive global market?

Value-added products like premium coconut derivatives, herbal beverages, and ready-to-eat meals highlight Sri Lanka's shift from commodity exports toward market-driven, branded solutions. These innovations allow Sri Lankan companies to differentiate themselves by offering high-quality, authentic, and sustainable products that meet international consumer preferences for health, convenience, and traceability, giving the country a competitive edge in global markets.

What are Sri Lanka's key performance targets at Gulfood 2026, and how will success be measured in terms of trade and business outcomes?

Sri Lanka has set clear performance targets at Gulfood 2026, including securing USD 20-30 million in trade, connecting with 30-40 international buyers, introducing 10–15 new products, and helping 8-10 SMEs access the MEASA market for the first time. Success will be measured through confirmed orders, inquiries demonstrating genuine buyer interest, new market opportunities, and the establishment of long-term trade relationships that extend beyond the exhibition.

How does Sri Lanka EDB leverage trade exhibitions like Gulfood to diversify markets and strengthen long-term buyer partnerships?

Trade exhibitions like Gulfood provide a unique opportunity for Sri Lankan exporters to engage directly with regional and global buyers, demonstrate product quality, and build trust in the Sri Lanka brand. By combining live product demonstrations, business matchmaking, and branding initiatives under the“Brand Sri Lanka” narrative, EDB helps exporters diversify markets, create repeatable supply relationships, and strengthen long-term partnerships in strategic regions, laying the groundwork for an even more targeted and impactful presence at Gulfood 2027.

About Sri Lanka Export Development Board (EDB):

The Sri Lanka Export Development Board (EDB) is the nation's premier organization for promoting and developing exports across global markets. The EDB serves as the central facilitator connecting exporters and international buyers. Its mandate includes shaping export strategies, strengthening product and service competitiveness, and expanding market access through research, trade fairs, and buyer-seller linkages. The EDB supports diverse sectors from agriculture, apparel, and manufacturing to ICT, wellness, and specialized value-added industries while driving innovation and sustainability in the export ecosystem.

Through advisory services, capacity-building programs, and policy advocacy, the EDB empowers businesses of all sizes to achieve international standards. With a commitment to national economic growth, the EDB positions Sri Lankan products and services to compete confidently in the global marketplace.

