Geekvape Neutra Wins European Product Design Award 2025

(BUSINESS WIRE )--Geekvape Neutra, recently launched by Geekvape, has been awarded 2025 Winner of the European Product Design Award (EPDA). As one of the world's leading product design awards, the EPDA recognized excellence in design that balances aesthetics, functionality, innovation, and real-world impact.

Guided by sustainability at its core, Geekvape Neutra marks a significant step in low-carbon design, reflecting Geekvape's ongoing commitment to sustainability-driven innovation.

First ISO 14068-1: 2023 Certified Product in the Vaping Industry

Geekvape Neutra is the first vape product in the industry to be certified under the ISO 14068-1: 2023 Carbon Neutrality Standard. Its“cradle-to-gate” carbon footprint is reduced by 58.3% compared with conventional products, marking a new milestone in low-carbon and circular innovation within the vaping industry.

Minimalist by Design

Rooted in the 'Less is More' philosophy, Geekvape Neutra seamlessly integrates functionality with environmental responsibility. Designed with a replaceable pod, refillable system, and replaceable battery to extend product lifespan, the device removes the screen, charging cable, and printed manual-proving that minimalist design can enhance both user experience and sustainability.

Recycled and Simplified Materials

The metal components are manufactured using 75% recycled aluminum, certified by UL Solutions (certificate ID: 314273-4210). The plastic components are made from a single polymer type (PCTG) and sourced under the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) PLUS chain-of-custody (certificate ID: ISCC-PLUS-Cert-CN212-20240080). This streamlined material strategy supports both recyclability and reusability.

Detachable Components

Geekvape Neutra is designed to facilitate disassembly, featuring a detachable battery and device body. Metal parts, battery, and internal modules are structured for efficient end-of-life recycling.

Platform-Based Modular Design

Built on the Q Pod platform, Geekvape Neutra is universally compatible with all Q pods and supports modular expansion, reducing redundant development.

Sustainable Packaging

The packaging is made of 100% FSC-certified recyclable paper and adopts a glue-free and ink-free structural design. This approach reduces material and chemical usage while maintaining durability and protective performance.

Geekvape Neutra integrates low-carbon principles into its design, materials, and lifecycle to help shape a greener future for the vaping industry.

IMPORTANT NOTICE: This content is intended for adult smokers and vapers only. You must be of legal smoking age in your jurisdiction to read this article or purchase products.

For more details, please visit:

WARNING: This product contains nicotine. Nicotine is an addictive chemical.

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink