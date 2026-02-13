Brody Shulman Scholarship For Law Students Announces 2026 Application Cycle Supporting Future Legal Leaders Committed To Justice And Social Impact
The Brody Shulman Scholarship for Law Students reflects Brody Shulman's belief that education serves as a foundation for leadership and service. As a partner at Perera Law Group, Brody Shulman
Open to undergraduate students planning to attend law school as well as current law students enrolled at accredited U.S. institutions, the Brody Shulman Scholarship for Law Students evaluates applicants on academic dedication, originality of thought, and potential to contribute meaningfully to the legal field. Applicants are required to submit an original, unpublished essay written in English that responds to the following prompt:“How do you believe the law can be used to create positive social change, and what role do you hope to play in advancing justice through your legal career?”
Essays must be between 750 and 1,000 words, typed, double-spaced, and formatted in a standard 12-point font. Each submission must clearly include the applicant's full name, school name, field of study, and year in school. Entries are accepted in PDF or Word format and are reviewed for clarity, insight, and alignment with the scholarship's values.
The scholarship awards a one-time grant of $1,000 to a single recipient. The application deadline is August 15, 2026, and the selected winner is announced on September 15, 2026. Through this annual award, Brody Shulman
By supporting students at a formative stage of their academic journeys, the Brody Shulman Scholarship for Law Students continues to reinforce Brody Shulman's
Contact Information
Spokesperson: Brody Shulman
Organization: Brody Shulman Scholarship for Law Students
Website:
Email: ...
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Doppler Raises $9M Led By Pantera Capital, Becomes The Default Launch Infrastructure For Onchain Assets
CommentsNo comment