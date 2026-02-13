From Destiny's Child 'Survivor' To Real-Life Survivor: Beyoncé's Father Dr. Mathew Knowles Wins Humanitarian Honor

From Destiny's Child 'Survivor' To Real-Life Survivor: Beyoncé's Father Dr. Mathew Knowles Wins Humanitarian Honor
The Leadership Lighthouse Award recognizes leaders who inspire others through service and courage, especially those facing extreme adversity. Time 4 Sharing Mission I'M Possible Corp. salutes Dr. Knowles for using his platform to encourage early testing and screenings, a message the organization says is helping save lives.
“We applaud his leadership and exemplary servant heart,” said Coach M J Tolan, co-founder of Time 4 Sharing Mission I'M Possible Events.
For more than 25 years, Mission I'M Possible events through time4sharing have advocated for over 17,500 children impacted by adversity, hunger, poverty, physical and mental challenges, and cancer. With Ambassadors across Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the USA, the organization creates uplifting“Fun Days” for underserved children, bringing joy, encouragement, and support to children and families who need it most.
