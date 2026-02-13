Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

From Destiny's Child 'Survivor' To Real-Life Survivor: Beyoncé's Father Dr. Mathew Knowles Wins Humanitarian Honor


2026-02-13 02:31:14
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Time 4 Sharing Mission I'M Possible Corp. (time4sharing), a global children's charity, announced that Ambassador Dr. Mathew Knowles, cancer survivor, outspoken advocate for early cancer testing, and father of recording artist Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, has received the organization's Humanitarian Leadership Lighthouse Award for exemplary, selfless leadership.

The Leadership Lighthouse Award recognizes leaders who inspire others through service and courage, especially those facing extreme adversity. Time 4 Sharing Mission I'M Possible Corp. salutes Dr. Knowles for using his platform to encourage early testing and screenings, a message the organization says is helping save lives.

“We applaud his leadership and exemplary servant heart,” said Coach M J Tolan, co-founder of Time 4 Sharing Mission I'M Possible Events.

For more than 25 years, Mission I'M Possible events through time4sharing have advocated for over 17,500 children impacted by adversity, hunger, poverty, physical and mental challenges, and cancer. With Ambassadors across Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the USA, the organization creates uplifting“Fun Days” for underserved children, bringing joy, encouragement, and support to children and families who need it most.

Learn more, partner, or support upcoming kids' events: .

MENAFN13022026003118003196ID1110738621



EIN Presswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search