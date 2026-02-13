Woven Creative Team Honored With 2026 Pharma Choice Awards

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Woven Health Collective announced that the company has earned two prestigious PM360 Pharma Choice Awards, which recognize the year's most impactful life sciences creative as voted on by industry peers and PM360 readers.

The wins span both corporate branding and public health communications, underscoring Woven's commitment to translating complex science and urgent health needs into work that moves people to action.

“The Pharma Choice Awards are decided by the people who live and breathe this industry every day, which makes these wins especially rewarding,” said Dennis Leahy, Chief Creative Officer, Woven Health Collective.“Our North Star is always the same-craft work that feels human, urgent, and unforgettable. This recognition signals that the industry is truly feeling the impact.”

Award categories and winning campaigns:

. Self Promotion/Corporate Campaign – 2026 Gold:“New Name. Same Heart.”

. Variety – 2026 Silver:“988 Suicide Prevention Hotline”

“Being recognized for both our commercial branding work and our commitment to public health is especially meaningful because it reflects the full spectrum of how we show up for our clients and communities,” said Jeanne Martel, CEO of Woven Health Collective.“These honors affirm that when we combine rigorous science, deep empathy, and bold creativity, we can build brands that endure and campaigns that may help save lives.”