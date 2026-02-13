The University Of Manchester Dubai Marks 20 Years Of Impact In The Middle East



More than 2,600 professionals graduated, and over 3,700 part-time students supported since 2006 This milestone reflects the University's commitment to advancing the UAE's higher education ecosystem

Dubai, February 2026: The University of Manchester – Dubai is celebrating 20 years of academic excellence in the Middle East, marking a significant milestone in its mission to deliver world-class education and contribute to the growth of the region's higher education sector.

With globally accredited postgraduate programmes, advanced interdisciplinary research, and strategic industry partnerships from its branch at Dubai Knowledge Park, the region's leading hub for lifelong learning and part of TECOM Group PJSC, the University has been continuously empowering professionals with the necessary skills to drive innovation and accelerate economic growth, in line with the UAE's National Strategy for Higher Education 2030.

Over the past two decades, The University of Manchester – Dubai has supported over 3,700 part-time students, graduated over 2,600 students from 112 nationalities, and built a regional alumni association of more than 5,500 members across the Middle East. This demonstrates the University's leading role in developing a highly skilled workforce that meets the region's evolving needs and consolidates the UAE's position as a global hub for talent and knowledge.

Randa Bessiso, Founding Director, Middle East, said:“Since opening our doors in 2006, we have grown to become the largest and fastest‐growing hub in the University's global network. This 20-year milestone reflects our ongoing commitment to nurturing talent, driving innovation, and shaping the future of higher education in the UAE and the wider Middle East. Looking ahead, we remain dedicated to supporting the region's ambitions for a knowledge-driven economy, creating opportunities for students and professionals, and strengthening our partnerships with government, industry, and the community.”

“For 20 years, The University of Manchester – Dubai has helped strengthen the UAE's higher education ecosystem by developing globally skilled professionals and supporting a knowledge-driven economy,” said Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi, Senior Vice President of Dubai International Academic City, Dubai Knowledge Park and Dubai Science Park, part of TECOM Group.“Its presence at Dubai Knowledge Park reflects the value of sustained collaboration between academia, employers and the wider business community in building future-ready talent and reinforcing Dubai's position as a global hub for education and talent development.”

To mark this occasion, the University hosted two events in Dubai on February 12, including its first 'Industry-Academia Impact Forum', which brought together senior government representatives, University faculty, and industry leaders such as Emirates Group, to explore how structured university-industry partnerships translate research into competitive advantage, faster innovation outcomes, and future-ready talent. The forum took place at Terra, Expo City Dubai, and featured opening remarks from Professor Ken McPhail, Head of Alliance Manchester Business School at The University of Manchester, alongside case-led discussions comparing approaches and examining what delivers real-world impact.

The research forum was followed by the '20 Years of Excellence – Stronger Together' festival, featuring interactive booths hosted by key partners, including the British Chamber of Commerce Dubai (BCCD), GEMS Education, Emirates Red Crescent, Saudi German Health UAE, Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), The Economist Intelligence Corporate Network, amongst others. Attendees also had an opportunity to interact with showcases from alumni entrepreneurs from the University's Entrepreneurship Club, offering a unique platform for networking and collaboration.

The event was held at Dubai Knowledge Park, which has been home to The University of Manchester – Dubai for the past 20 years and served as the University's strategic partner for the event. Dubai Knowledge Park is the region's leading lifelong hub and, alongside Dubai International Academic City, forms TECOM Group's Education Cluster, accommodating more than 38,500 learners.

As part of the anniversary celebrations, the University will host events across other GCC markets, engaging directly with students, alumni, and partners throughout the region.

