Seminars For Members Of The National Union Of Eritrean Women

MENAFN - African Press Organization) ASMARA, Eritrea, February 13, 2026/APO Group/ --

Ms. Tekea Tesfamicael, President of the National Union of Eritrean Women, conducted seminars for members of the Union in the sub-zones of Keren, Asmat, Halhal, and Habero from 7 to 11 February.

The seminars focused on the role and contribution of Eritrean women during the armed struggle for independence, safeguarding national sovereignty, and participation in national affairs; the eradication of harmful practices and backward thinking; the current responsibilities shouldered by women; the significance of organization; as well as activities aimed at enhancing women's awareness and capacity.

Ms. Tekea also called on participants to encourage their female children to concentrate on their education and become competitive students.

Ms. Amna Hassan, head of the Union branch in the Anseba Region, on her part noted that strong efforts are being exerted to enhance the overall capacity of women in the region through organizing various training programs. She called on all women to join the Union and become beneficiaries of the opportunities it provides.

The participants, noting the significance of the seminars, called for the sustainability of vocational training programs.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.