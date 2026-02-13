AUS200 Index Wave Analysis 12 February 2026

MENAFN - FxPro) AUS200 Index: ⬇️ Sell

– AUS200 Index reversed from resistance zone

– Likely to fall to support level 8800.00

AUS200 index today reversed down from the resistance zone between the resistance level 9085.00 (which has been reversing the price from August), upper daily Bollinger Band and the resistance trendline of the daily up channel from November.

The downward reversal from this resistance zone stopped the earlier minor impulse waves iii and 3.

Given the strength of the resistance level 9085.00 and the triple bearish divergence on the daily Stochastic, AUS200 index can be expected to fall to the next support level 8800.00.