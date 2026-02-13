Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Brent Crude Oil Wave Analysis 12 February 2026

2026-02-13 02:27:29
(MENAFN- FxPro) Brent Crude Oil: ⬇️ Sell

– Brent Crude Oil reversed from resistance zone

– Likely to fall to support level 64.85

Brent Crude Oil recently reversed down from the resistance zone between the round resistance level 70.00 (which has been reversing the price from September), upper daily Bollinger Band and the 61.8% Fibonacci correction of the downward impulse from June.

The downward reversal from this resistance zone created the daily Shooting Star, which stopped the earlier impulse waves iii and (3).

Brent Crude Oil can be expected to fall to the next support level 64.85 (low of the previous minor correction ii).

FxPro

