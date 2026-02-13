Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Amazon Wave Analysis 12 February 2026

Amazon Wave Analysis 12 February 2026


2026-02-13 02:27:29
(MENAFN- FxPro) Amazon: ⬇️ Sell

– Amazon reversed from pivotal resistance level 212.30

– Likely to fall to support level 190.00

Amazon recently reversed down from the pivotal resistance level 212.30 (former strong support from August and October, acting as the resistance fatter it was broken with the down gap earlier this month).

The downward reversal from this resistance level accelerated the bearish pressure on Amazon.

-p

Given the inability of Amazon to close above resistance level 212.30, the price can be expected to fall to the next support level 190.00.

MENAFN13022026000156011031ID1110738507



FxPro

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search