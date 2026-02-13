Amazon Wave Analysis 12 February 2026

– Amazon reversed from pivotal resistance level 212.30

– Likely to fall to support level 190.00

Amazon recently reversed down from the pivotal resistance level 212.30 (former strong support from August and October, acting as the resistance fatter it was broken with the down gap earlier this month).

The downward reversal from this resistance level accelerated the bearish pressure on Amazon.

Given the inability of Amazon to close above resistance level 212.30, the price can be expected to fall to the next support level 190.00.