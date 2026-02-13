Nvidia Wave Analysis 12 February 2026

– Nvidia falling inside sideways price range

– Likely to fall to support level 180.00

Nvidia recently reversed down from the strong resistance level 192.92 (upper border of the sideways price range inside which Nvidia has been trading from November, as can be seen below).

The resistance zone near the resistance level 192.92 was further strengthened by the upper daily Bollinger Band.

Given the strength of the resistance level 192.92 and the bearish AI-related sentiment affecting the price right now, Nvidia can be expected to fall to the next support level 180.00.