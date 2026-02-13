Soap Opera Magazine Names Veteran Daytime Journalist Amber Sinclair As Editor-In-Chief Explores Return To Print Edition

MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) ONTARIO, Canada, Feb. 12, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Soap Opera Magazine, a leading digital publication covering daytime television, today announced the appointment of Amber Sinclair as Editor-in-Chief. Sinclair, a veteran entertainment journalist with more than a decade of experience in the soap opera industry, will lead editorial strategy, content development, and audience growth as the publication enters its next phase of expansion - including exploring the launch of a print edition.



Image caption: Amber Sinclair, Editor-in-Chief, Soap Opera Magazine.

Sinclair brings an extensive track record to the role, having authored more than 25,000 published articles covering daytime television's most-watched programs, including The Young and the Restless, The Bold and the Beautiful, General Hospital, Days of Our Lives, and Beyond the Gates.

Prior to joining Soap Opera Magazine, Sinclair served as Managing Editor at SoapHub, Editor-in-Chief at Daily Drama, and Senior Editor at Soap Shows. Her career has spanned editorial leadership, podcast hosting, on-camera interviews with daytime's biggest stars, and red carpet coverage of major industry events.

“Soap opera fans are some of the most passionate, loyal, and engaged audiences in all of entertainment,” said Sinclair.“At Soap Opera Magazine, we're building something that truly serves that community - timely coverage, honest analysis, and the kind of insider perspective that fans deserve. I'm thrilled to lead this team and take the publication to the next level.”

In her role as Editor-in-Chief, Sinclair will oversee daily editorial operations, manage a growing team of contributors, and expand coverage across all major daytime dramas. The publication's content is syndicated through major platforms including MSN and NewsBreak, reaching millions of daytime television viewers nationwide.

Exploring a Return to Print

Alongside the editorial leadership appointment, Soap Opera Magazine announced that it is actively exploring the launch of a physical print edition. The decision comes in response to overwhelming demand from thousands of fans who have expressed a desire for a tangible magazine they can hold, collect, and share.

“The response from our readers has been incredible,” said Sinclair.“Thousands of fans have told us they crave a physical magazine - something real they can flip through, something that feels like the soap opera magazines they grew up with. We've been in discussions with print partners to find the best solution possible, and we're committed to getting this right.”

The potential print publication would complement the brand's digital platform, offering exclusive features, in-depth character profiles, behind-the-scenes content, and collector-worthy photography. The company plans to share additional details about the print launch in the coming months.

About Soap Opera Magazine

Soap Opera Magazine is a premier digital publication dedicated to comprehensive coverage of daytime television. The publication delivers daily spoilers, breaking news, character analysis, and exclusive content covering The Young and the Restless, The Bold and the Beautiful, General Hospital, Days of Our Lives, and Beyond the Gates. Distributed through MSN, NewsBreak, and major social media platforms, Soap Opera Magazine serves a dedicated community of daytime television fans with timely, insightful, and fan-focused content.

