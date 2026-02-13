Garlinghouse Vows XRP Focus Amid Sell-Off

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Ripple chief executive Brad Garlinghouse has declared that XRP will“always be the top priority” for the company, seeking to calm markets as heavy selling pressure grips the token and unsettles retail investors.

The remarks came as XRP experienced heightened volatility, with sharp price swings reflecting a broader retreat across digital assets and renewed anxiety among traders over liquidity conditions and regulatory overhangs. Market data showed a spike in trading volumes across major exchanges, alongside an increase in long liquidations, signalling forced exits by leveraged participants.

Garlinghouse, speaking during a public forum and later amplifying his comments on social media, emphasised that Ripple's product roadmap and capital allocation remain aligned with the XRP ecosystem.“XRP is central to our mission,” he said, adding that the company's cross-border payments strategy is designed to deepen utility for the token rather than dilute its relevance. XRP remains central to Ripple strategy, he stressed, underscoring the company's intention to prioritise infrastructure and partnerships that support on-demand liquidity.

XRP, launched by Ripple in 2012, has long occupied a distinctive place within the cryptocurrency market. Unlike decentralised networks such as Bitcoin, Ripple maintains a close association with the token's development and promotes its use in payment corridors through RippleNet and on-demand liquidity services. The company argues that XRP enables faster and cheaper cross-border settlements compared with traditional correspondent banking systems.

The latest bout of selling has been attributed to a combination of profit-taking after earlier gains, shifting macroeconomic expectations and lingering caution following regulatory battles in the United States. Although Ripple secured a partial legal victory against the Securities and Exchange Commission in 2023, which clarified that certain secondary market sales of XRP did not constitute securities transactions, legal uncertainties have not entirely dissipated. Institutional investors continue to weigh compliance risks alongside potential returns.

Traders noted that the sell-off intensified amid thin weekend liquidity, exacerbating price moves. Analysts pointed to derivatives markets where funding rates turned negative, suggesting bearish sentiment among perpetual futures traders. At the same time, blockchain data indicated increased token transfers to exchanges, often interpreted as a precursor to selling activity.

Garlinghouse sought to frame the turbulence within the context of a maturing asset class. Digital assets remain prone to cyclical swings, he said, but long-term value will be determined by real-world adoption rather than speculative momentum. Ripple has continued to expand its payment corridors in Asia, the Middle East and Latin America, targeting remittance flows and enterprise clients seeking alternatives to SWIFT-based transfers.

Industry observers say Ripple's business model hinges on driving utility for XRP through institutional partnerships. The company has previously announced collaborations with financial institutions and fintech firms to facilitate cross-border settlements using XRP as a bridge currency. While some partners use Ripple's messaging infrastructure without directly holding the token, the company maintains that on-demand liquidity solutions are gaining traction.

The broader crypto market backdrop has also influenced sentiment. Bitcoin and Ether have faced intermittent corrections amid changing expectations over global interest rates and regulatory scrutiny in multiple jurisdictions. Digital asset investment products have recorded fluctuating inflows, reflecting a cautious stance among asset managers. Against this environment, smaller-cap tokens and even large-cap alternatives such as XRP have exhibited amplified volatility.

Garlinghouse's reaffirmation of XRP's status appears aimed at dispelling speculation that Ripple might pivot away from the token in favour of enterprise software services. Market rumours occasionally surface suggesting that Ripple's revenue from payment solutions could reduce reliance on XRP. The chief executive rejected such notions, asserting that the token's liquidity and utility underpin the company's competitive edge.

Legal experts note that clarity achieved in parts of Ripple's court battle marked a significant milestone for the industry, though appeals and ancillary proceedings continue to shape the regulatory landscape. Policymakers in the United States and Europe are debating frameworks that would delineate responsibilities for issuers, exchanges and custodians. These discussions bear directly on tokens such as XRP, whose classification has been contested.

For retail investors, the latest volatility underscores the inherent risk of digital asset markets. Leverage remains prevalent on offshore exchanges, magnifying gains and losses. Risk management practices vary widely, and sharp intraday moves can trigger cascading liquidations. Financial advisers caution that crypto exposure should be proportionate to individual risk tolerance.

Despite the turbulence, on-chain metrics show that a significant cohort of long-term XRP holders has maintained positions, suggesting conviction among core supporters. Community engagement around the token remains strong, with social media activity and developer updates continuing at pace.

