Hong Kong Gold Buying Accelerates Before Lunar New Year

Gold purchases across Hong Kong have gathered pace as households and small investors stock up on bullion and coins ahead of Lunar New Year celebrations, with dealers reporting brisk trade while global prices hover close to historic highs.

Retail counters in districts such as Sheung Wan, Mong Kok and Causeway Bay have seen steady queues for small bars and commemorative coins traditionally exchanged as gifts during the festive season. Traders say customers are focusing on one-tael bars and smaller denominations that are easier to present in red packets, reflecting a blend of cultural practice and financial caution.

International gold prices have been supported by expectations of looser monetary policy in major economies, persistent geopolitical tensions and sustained central bank buying. Spot prices have traded near record levels in recent weeks, reinforcing bullion's appeal as a store of value. Silver has also drawn interest, though gold remains the dominant choice for gift-giving in Hong Kong.

Local jewellers and bullion dealers describe a noticeable shift in purchasing patterns compared with previous years marked by pandemic restrictions and subdued retail activity. Cross-border travel between Hong Kong and mainland cities has normalised, reviving tourist flows that are critical for the territory's jewellery trade. Shop owners say visitors from across the boundary are contributing to higher volumes, particularly in high-purity investment-grade products.

Industry data from the Hong Kong Census and Statistics Department show that jewellery, watches and clocks sales have rebounded since border controls were lifted, though monthly figures remain sensitive to price swings. Analysts note that high gold prices can dampen jewellery demand, yet investment-led buying often offsets this when households view bullion as a hedge against currency volatility or equity market fluctuations.

The Lunar New Year period is traditionally one of the busiest seasons for precious metals across Chinese communities worldwide. Gold symbolises prosperity and good fortune, and gifting bullion is considered auspicious. Dealers in Hong Kong say that beyond cultural motivations, clients are also reacting to global uncertainties, including conflicts in the Middle East and Europe and uneven economic growth in major markets.

Bank wealth managers in the city report increased inquiries about gold-backed exchange-traded funds and structured products linked to precious metals. While retail investors still favour physical holdings for gifting, more sophisticated clients are diversifying through financial instruments. Analysts at several global banks have projected that gold could remain supported if the US Federal Reserve begins cutting interest rates later this year, reducing the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets.

At the same time, some economists caution that demand could moderate if prices extend gains too rapidly. Jewellery manufacturers operate on tight margins, and elevated bullion costs can squeeze profitability or prompt consumers to reduce the weight of items purchased. Silver, which trades at a lower price point, has benefited from substitution among price-sensitive buyers, though its cultural resonance is weaker than gold's.

Central bank purchases have emerged as a significant structural driver in the global market. Data from the World Gold Council indicate that official sector buying has reached multi-decade highs, led by emerging market institutions seeking to diversify reserves. This trend has added a floor to prices even as speculative positioning fluctuates on futures exchanges in New York and Shanghai.

Hong Kong's role as a conduit for precious metals into mainland markets remains important, despite structural shifts in trade flows over the past decade. The territory's free-port status and established refining and logistics infrastructure continue to attract regional trading activity. Market participants say that any sustained premium between onshore and offshore prices can influence cross-border arbitrage and inventory movements.

Currency dynamics also play a role. The Hong Kong dollar's peg to the US dollar means local bullion prices closely track movements in the greenback. A softer US currency typically supports higher gold prices globally, while a stronger dollar can temper gains. For residents holding savings in local currency, gold's performance is effectively tied to broader US monetary policy.

Retailers note that beyond bars and coins, demand for lightweight jewellery pieces suitable for gifting children has risen. Designers are incorporating zodiac motifs for the coming year, adding a seasonal dimension to sales. Some shops have introduced limited-edition products to capitalise on festive sentiment, combining craftsmanship with investment appeal.

