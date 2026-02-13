Jet Engine Tokens Open Aviation Assets To Investors

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) ETHZilla has launched a tokenised aviation product that allows accredited investors to gain exposure to commercial jet engines with a minimum outlay of $100, marking a new attempt to bring fractional ownership to a traditionally capital-intensive corner of the aircraft leasing market.

The digital asset, named Eurus Aero Token I, represents an interest in lease income generated by two in-service commercial jet engines. According to the company, the structure is designed to give investors access to cash flows that would ordinarily be reserved for specialist lessors, banks and private equity firms capable of committing tens of millions of dollars to aviation assets.

Jet engines are often financed separately from aircraft and can be leased independently, particularly in the narrow-body segment dominated by the Airbus A320 and Boeing 737 families. Engines built by manufacturers such as GE Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney and Rolls-Royce are high-value assets that generate predictable lease rentals when placed with airlines or maintenance providers. Analysts note that the global aircraft leasing market is valued in the hundreds of billions of dollars, with engines forming a distinct and increasingly traded sub-segment.

ETHZilla says Eurus Aero Token I has been structured for accredited investors and complies with applicable securities regulations in the jurisdictions where it is offered. The tokenisation model uses blockchain infrastructure to record ownership interests, distribute income and facilitate secondary transfers, although the company has emphasised that liquidity may be limited and subject to regulatory constraints.

Tokenisation of real-world assets has gained momentum over the past two years as financial institutions experiment with blockchain to represent bonds, funds and property interests. Firms including BlackRock and JPMorgan have conducted pilot projects in tokenised funds and collateral management, while exchanges and fintech platforms are exploring digital representations of everything from real estate to commodities. Aviation assets have been slower to migrate to such structures due to their operational complexity and regulatory oversight.

Industry executives argue that fractional exposure to engines could appeal to investors seeking asset-backed returns that are less correlated with equity markets. Lease income from engines typically depends on long-term contracts with airlines, maintenance reserves and usage agreements tied to flight hours or cycles. However, aviation remains sensitive to economic downturns, fuel prices and geopolitical disruptions, as demonstrated during the pandemic when global air traffic collapsed and lessors faced payment deferrals and restructurings.

ETHZilla's management has positioned the product as a way to broaden participation without requiring investors to understand the technical details of engine maintenance programmes or overhaul cycles. The two engines underpinning the token are said to be on lease to established commercial operators, generating contracted income streams. Market participants note that engines, unlike airframes, can be swapped between aircraft of the same type and retain value through part-out and aftermarket demand, offering a degree of asset flexibility.

Aviation finance specialists caution that while tokenisation can reduce minimum ticket sizes, it does not eliminate underlying asset risk. Engine values are influenced by utilisation rates, maintenance events, technological shifts and the creditworthiness of lessees. New-generation engines with improved fuel efficiency can depress demand for older models, while supply chain constraints and shop visit backlogs affect maintenance costs and downtime.

Regulatory scrutiny is another factor. Securities regulators in the United States, Europe and parts of Asia have stepped up oversight of tokenised investment products to ensure that digital wrappers do not circumvent disclosure and investor-protection rules. ETHZilla has stated that Eurus Aero Token I is available only to accredited investors, a category generally defined by income, net worth or professional experience thresholds.

The aviation leasing sector itself is undergoing structural change. Major lessors such as AerCap, SMBC Aviation Capital and Avolon have expanded engine portfolios, recognising their standalone value and resilience in the aftermarket. At the same time, airlines are pursuing sale-leaseback transactions to free up capital and manage balance sheets, creating opportunities for specialist investors.

Tokenised structures may also intersect with sustainability debates. Newer engines offer lower fuel burn and emissions, aligning with carriers' decarbonisation strategies. Investors evaluating engine-backed tokens will need to assess not only financial metrics but also environmental considerations, including alignment with emerging disclosure frameworks and sustainable finance standards.

Blockchain advocates argue that distributed ledgers can improve transparency in ownership records and automate income distribution through smart contracts. Critics counter that operational benefits must be weighed against cybersecurity risks, technological complexity and uncertain secondary market depth. Liquidity in tokenised real-world assets remains uneven, with many platforms still in early stages of development.

For smaller accredited investors, the appeal lies in diversification. Aviation assets historically required specialist funds or direct participation in large transactions. A $100 minimum entry point lowers the barrier, though due diligence remains essential. Cash flow projections, lease terms, maintenance reserves and residual value assumptions all influence returns.

