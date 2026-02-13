Proton-M Lifts New Weather Satellite Into Orbit

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Russia has launched a Proton-M carrier rocket carrying a meteorological satellite into orbit, marking a further step in Moscow's efforts to sustain and upgrade its space-based weather monitoring network amid sweeping international sanctions and technical challenges.

The heavy-lift rocket blasted off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, operated by Russia under a long-term lease, placing the satellite into a designated orbit after a multi-stage ascent. Roscosmos, the state space corporation, confirmed that the payload separated successfully and began initial in-orbit checks.

The mission employed the Proton-M, a workhorse of the Soviet and Russian space programme since the 1960s. Though increasingly eclipsed by newer launch vehicles such as the Angara series, Proton-M remains central to heavy commercial and government missions. The latest launch underlines its continued operational relevance despite a gradual phase-out plan linked to environmental concerns and ageing infrastructure.

Officials said the satellite will strengthen Russia's meteorological observation capabilities, supporting weather forecasting, climate monitoring and environmental data collection across its vast territory. The spacecraft is expected to join an existing constellation that includes Electro-L and Arktika-M satellites, which provide coverage over equatorial and polar regions respectively.

Russia's weather satellite network has faced strain over the past decade due to ageing assets and delays in next-generation systems. The successful deployment is intended to close data gaps, particularly in high-latitude areas where reliable forecasting is critical for Arctic shipping routes, energy projects and military operations.

Meteorological satellites play a crucial role in tracking storms, monitoring agricultural conditions and improving disaster preparedness. For Russia, whose territory spans eleven time zones and includes some of the world's most extreme climates, space-based weather data is considered strategically important. Analysts note that Arctic data in particular has gained prominence as melting sea ice reshapes shipping corridors and resource exploration prospects.

The Proton-M rocket uses a hypergolic propellant combination of unsymmetrical dimethylhydrazine and nitrogen tetroxide, substances long criticised for environmental risks. Several Proton launches in the past ended in failure, prompting investigations and reforms. Roscosmos has sought to stabilise reliability rates, and the latest mission adds to a series of successful flights in recent years.

Development of the Angara rocket family, designed to replace Proton and eliminate reliance on toxic propellants, has progressed more slowly than originally planned. Angara launches from the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia's Far East are intended to reduce dependence on Baikonur. However, Proton continues to serve key payload requirements due to its established track record and heavy-lift capacity.

Space activity has taken on greater geopolitical significance since Western sanctions intensified following the conflict in Ukraine. Cooperation between Roscosmos and major Western space agencies has narrowed sharply, affecting joint projects and satellite launches. Moscow has increasingly turned to domestic manufacturing and partnerships with non-Western states to sustain its space industry.

Despite political tensions, Russia remains a significant spacefaring nation with deep technical heritage. Its Soyuz rockets continue to carry cargo and crew to the International Space Station under existing agreements, although future cooperation remains uncertain as the station approaches the end of its operational life.

The new meteorological satellite is part of a broader strategy to modernise Russia's orbital infrastructure. Government plans call for expanded Earth observation systems, enhanced communications satellites and improved navigation services through the GLONASS network. Funding pressures and supply chain disruptions have complicated timelines, but authorities have pledged sustained investment.

Industry experts say weather data has become increasingly valuable not only for forecasting but also for commercial sectors such as insurance, agriculture and energy. Improved satellite imagery and atmospheric modelling can sharpen predictions of extreme weather events, reducing economic losses. Russia's investment reflects similar trends worldwide, as climate volatility drives demand for higher-resolution, more frequent data.

Globally, space-based meteorology is dominated by agencies such as NASA, the European Space Agency and China's national space administration, all of which operate advanced constellations. Competition in launch services has also intensified, with private companies reshaping the market. Russia's ability to maintain reliable access to orbit is viewed as critical for preserving its role in this evolving landscape.

The Proton-M launch also demonstrates continued use of Baikonur, a historic site from which Yuri Gagarin began the first human spaceflight in 1961. Although Russia is expanding facilities at Vostochny, Baikonur remains integral for certain missions under agreements with Kazakhstan.

Technical details released by Roscosmos indicate that the rocket's Breeze-M upper stage executed multiple burns to position the satellite precisely. Mission controllers reported nominal performance throughout ascent and orbital insertion. The spacecraft will undergo a commissioning phase before entering full operational service, during which instruments are calibrated and systems tested.

