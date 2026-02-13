Crans-Montana Bar Owners Confronted By Fire Victim Relatives

Jacques and Jessica Moretti were heckled as they approached the Energypolis campus in Sion, canton Valais.

Both were repeatedly called“killers”. Other comments included:“You killed my son”,“You killed my brother”,“Where is my son?”,“You're monsters”,“How have you managed to eat or sleep?”.

“If we must pay, we'll pay. There's no mafia, we're workers,” responded Jacques Moretti.

The deadly fire, that broke out at the bar on January 1, claimed 41 lives and left more than a hundred with burn injuries.

Translated from French by AI/mga