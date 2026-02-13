Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Crans-Montana Bar Owners Confronted By Fire Victim Relatives

2026-02-13 02:25:21
Relatives of the victims of a fatal Swiss bar fire vented their anger at the married owners of Le Constellation as they arrived to give evidence to prosecutors at a hearing into the tragedy.
This content was published on February 12, 2026 - 11:31
Jacques and Jessica Moretti were heckled as they approached the Energypolis campus in Sion, canton Valais.

Both were repeatedly called“killers”. Other comments included:“You killed my son”,“You killed my brother”,“Where is my son?”,“You're monsters”,“How have you managed to eat or sleep?”.

“If we must pay, we'll pay. There's no mafia, we're workers,” responded Jacques Moretti.

The deadly fire, that broke out at the bar on January 1, claimed 41 lives and left more than a hundred with burn injuries.

More More 'For us, 2026 doesn't exist': parent of Swiss bar fire victim

This content was published on Feb 2, 2026 Families of Crans-Montana fire victims struggling to cope with new reality.

Translated from French by AI/mga

