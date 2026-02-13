Crans-Montana Bar Owners Confronted By Fire Victim Relatives
-
Français
fr
Les Moretti ont été pris à partie par des proches de victimes
Original
Read more: Les Moretti ont été pris à partie par des proches de vic
Jacques and Jessica Moretti were heckled as they approached the Energypolis campus in Sion, canton Valais.
Both were repeatedly called“killers”. Other comments included:“You killed my son”,“You killed my brother”,“Where is my son?”,“You're monsters”,“How have you managed to eat or sleep?”.
“If we must pay, we'll pay. There's no mafia, we're workers,” responded Jacques Moretti.
The deadly fire, that broke out at the bar on January 1, claimed 41 lives and left more than a hundred with burn injuries.More More 'For us, 2026 doesn't exist': parent of Swiss bar fire victim
This content was published on Feb 2, 2026 Families of Crans-Montana fire victims struggling to cope with new reality.Read more: 'For us, 2026 doesn't exist': parent of Swiss bar fire v
Translated from French by AI/mga
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment