Avalanche Cuts Off Traffic To Swiss Lötschental Valley


2026-02-13 02:25:20
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) A Swiss avalanche has buried a road near to Goppenstein in canton Valais shortly cutting off traffic to the Lötschental region. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Avalanche cuts off traffic to Swiss Lötschental valley This content was published on February 12, 2026 - 14:11 1 minute Keystone-SDA
Reports of the avalanche at the Rotloiwi gallery were received at 11.40am on Thursday, according to Valais cantonal police. They confirmed a report from the news portal watson.

Car transport operations also had to be suspended on the BLS Lötschberg rail service.

The valley road is closed in both directions. Police were unable to say at midday on Thursday whether anyone was injured or any other damage was caused. The authorities wanted to clear the affected area in the afternoon.

Adapted from German by AI/mga

Swissinfo

