Avalanche Cuts Off Traffic To Swiss Lötschental Valley

Reports of the avalanche at the Rotloiwi gallery were received at 11.40am on Thursday, according to Valais cantonal police. They confirmed a report from the news portal watson.

Car transport operations also had to be suspended on the BLS Lötschberg rail service.

The valley road is closed in both directions. Police were unable to say at midday on Thursday whether anyone was injured or any other damage was caused. The authorities wanted to clear the affected area in the afternoon.

