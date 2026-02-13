Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Two Swiss Compensated For Harm Caused By Covid Jabs

2026-02-13 02:25:18
Alternative Headline:
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The large-scale vaccination campaign against Covid-19 started in Switzerland five years ago. Several million people were injected with one of the vaccines from December 2020. So far, the government has made payments in two cases following vaccination injuries. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. This content was published on February 13, 2026 - 08:57
  Deutsch de Nach Schäden durch Corona-Impfungen bisher zwei Zahlungen erfolgt Original

The first payment was announced in 2024: one person received CHF13,860 ($18,000) for damage suffered as a result of vaccination against Covid-19.

A second case was added in July 2025, a spokeswoman for the interior ministry told the Swiss News Agency Keystone-SDA. One person was awarded compensation of CHF6,000. According to the Epidemics Act, the cantons also contribute to compensation and reparations.

Swiss government completely revises pandemic plan due to Covid-19

By the beginning of 2026, the interior ministry had received 408 applications for payments following vaccination injuries. Of these, 300 have been processed so far. New applications are also being received on an ongoing basis. According to the interior ministry, the previous amounts were awarded within around three years of receipt of the application.

Adapted from German by AI/ts

