Two Swiss Compensated For Harm Caused By Covid Jabs

The first payment was announced in 2024: one person received CHF13,860 ($18,000) for damage suffered as a result of vaccination against Covid-19.

A second case was added in July 2025, a spokeswoman for the interior ministry told the Swiss News Agency Keystone-SDA. One person was awarded compensation of CHF6,000. According to the Epidemics Act, the cantons also contribute to compensation and reparations.

By the beginning of 2026, the interior ministry had received 408 applications for payments following vaccination injuries. Of these, 300 have been processed so far. New applications are also being received on an ongoing basis. According to the interior ministry, the previous amounts were awarded within around three years of receipt of the application.

