Next Ukraine Negotiations To Be Held In Geneva

“The next round of negotiations (...) will take place on February 17 and 18 in Geneva, also in a tripartite format between Russia, the United States and Ukraine,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Ria Novosti.

He said that Russian negotiator and presidential adviser Vladimir Medinsky, who has already taken part in several rounds of talks between Ukraine and Russia, would lead the Moscow delegation in Geneva.

Asked about this announcement, the Ukrainian leader's adviser, Dmytro Lytvyn, confirmed that the Kyiv delegation was“preparing” for these talks in Switzerland.

Contacted by the Swiss News Agency Keystone-ATS on Friday, the Swiss foreign ministry said Switzerland supported any diplomatic initiative aimed at establishing a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.“The foreign ministry is in contact with all the parties and is constantly offering its good offices to help find a path to peace,” said Nicolas Bideau, head of communications at the foreign ministry. He added that this offer was reiterated during talks held last week in Kyiv and Moscow.

On Wednesday Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the United States had proposed to organise a third round of direct talks between Kyiv and Moscow next week in Miami, following two meetings this year in Abu Dhabi.

According to the Ukrainian president, Kyiv“immediately” accepted this meeting in Florida.“It is not important for us whether the meeting takes place in Miami or Abu Dhabi. The main thing is that there are results,” he continued.

In recent weeks, Russia, Ukraine and the United States have held two rounds of negotiations in Abu Dhabi on a cessation of hostilities, while Russia's deadly and devastating bombardment of Ukraine's energy network continues.

Adapted from French by AI/ts