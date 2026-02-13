Ambassador Mike Waltz issued the warning amid mounting calls to move the UN Security Council to Geneva.

Some International Geneva insiders feel that the UN in New York is no longer representative following visa refusals for some leaders at the last high-level meeting of the General Assembly.

They are proposing that Switzerland launch a campaign to host the Security Council and the UN General Assembly.

US President Donald Trump believes that“there is a place where everyone can speak”, Waltz journalists on Wednesday.“Obviously that place will always be New York.”

Walz did not promise any changes to visa policy, particularly with regard to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

He added that Geneva already hosts dozens of UN agencies. With new technologies,“the physical presence of employees is less relevant”, he said.

Translated from French by AI/mga