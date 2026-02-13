Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
US Questions UN Presence In 'Expensive' Cities, Like Geneva - SWI Swissinfo.Ch

US Questions UN Presence In 'Expensive' Cities, Like Geneva - SWI Swissinfo.Ch


2026-02-13 02:24:28
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) During a visit to Geneva, the United States ambassador to the United Nations in New York, has spoken of a need to "rexamine" the UN's presence in the "most expensive cities". Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: US questions UN presence in 'expensive' cities, like Geneva This content was published on February 12, 2026 - 10:28 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
  • Français fr ONU: Washington veut réexaminer la présence dans les villes chères Original Read more: ONU: Washington veut réexaminer la présence dans les villes ch
  • Português pt EUA rejeitam ideia de levar Conselho de Segurança da ONU para Genebra Read more: EUA rejeitam ideia de levar Conselho de Segurança da ONU para Ge

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Ambassador Mike Waltz issued the warning amid mounting calls to move the UN Security Council to Geneva.

Some International Geneva insiders feel that the UN in New York is no longer representative following visa refusals for some leaders at the last high-level meeting of the General Assembly.

+ Read what lies ahead for International Geneva in 2026

They are proposing that Switzerland launch a campaign to host the Security Council and the UN General Assembly.

US President Donald Trump believes that“there is a place where everyone can speak”, Waltz journalists on Wednesday.“Obviously that place will always be New York.”

+ What still remains of the post-WWII UN dream?

Walz did not promise any changes to visa policy, particularly with regard to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

He added that Geneva already hosts dozens of UN agencies. With new technologies,“the physical presence of employees is less relevant”, he said.

More More Geneva organisations International Geneva can profit from cost-savings, says UN president

This content was published on Dec 28, 2025 UN austerity measures do not threaten international Geneva, at least according to General Assembly President Annalena Baerbock.

Read more: International Geneva can profit from cost-savings, says UN pres

Translated from French by AI/mga

MENAFN13022026000210011054ID1110738424



Swissinfo

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search