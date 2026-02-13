Swiss Home Electronics Market Resumes Growth

Swiss home electronics retailers generated sales of CHF5.3 billion in 2025, which corresponds to a year-on-year increase of 1.6%. This represents the first signs recovery since the coronavirus years, following losses in 2024 (-4.4%) and 2023 (-3.1%), according to market research company NielsenIQ.

Growth was particularly strong in the second half of the year. From September onwards, demand for new computers increased significantly due to the end of Windows 10 support. Innovations in the household appliances sector – such as robot vacuum cleaners, air fryers and portafilter coffee machines – also fuelled growth.

Online retail continued to grow in 2025 and achieved a sales share of around 57% in the home electronics sector. While large retail chains recorded a significant decline in visitor frequency, specialised retailers held up better. This indicates the growing importance of advice and service in addition to price.

Market researchers are also forecasting moderate growth for the coming year. The imminent abolition of the imputed rental value is likely to provide a boost, as it will soon be worthwhile for homeowners to invest in modernisation and replacement purchases of large household appliances from a tax perspective.

Premium products are likely to remain in demand in 2026, while price sensitivity will remain high. The targeted management of promotions will continue to gain in importance for trade and industry.

Translated from German by AI/mga