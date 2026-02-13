Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Lucerne Kicks Off Swiss Carnival Season

Lucerne Kicks Off Swiss Carnival Season


(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Thousands of masked and costumed people have thronged the streets of Lucerne for the launch of the Swiss city's carnival. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Lucerne kicks off Swiss carnival season This content was published on February 12, 2026 - 09:01
The so-called 'Dirty Thursday' was launched at 5am with traditional Guuggenmusigen and Brother Fritschi, the legendary figure of Lucerne's carnival, being greeted by the boisterous crowd.

The procession then marched through the historic old town as snack stands opened their doors to cater for the carnival revellers.

The carnival in Lucerne continues until the night of Ash Wednesday.

Translated from German by AI/mga

Swissinfo

