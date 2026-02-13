Film Festival In Geneva To Highlight Authoritarian Excesses

Several premieres are expected from March 6 to 15 March, as is French actress Adèle Haenel.

For this 24th edition, the festival's theme is“contemporary drift and collective resistance”, said co-editor Laila Alonso Huarte. Christian nationalism and the attitude of the immigration police (ICE) in the United States will be discussed.

In Europe, the world premiere of the documentary The Meloni Case will look at the policies of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. A number of themes linked to the effects of authoritarianism will also be examined, including police violence and the harassment of minorities.

But the festival is also about resistance. The work of Gazan filmmakers will be shown. Adèle Haenel will talk about solidarity as a committed political solution.

Translated from French by AI/mga