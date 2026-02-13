Longevity Secrets: Why Switzerland Leads In Healthy Aging - SWI Swissinfo.Ch

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Breakthroughs in medicine and technology are opening possibilities for longer, healthier lives. But quality of life in old age is much more than this – it's also about our relationships with each other and how we perceive ageing. This content was published on February 13, 2026 - 10:00

I report on the Swiss pharmaceutical industry and healthcare topics such as access to medicine, biomedical innovation, and the impact of diseases like cancer. I grew up just outside San Francisco and studied international affairs with a focus on development economics and healthcare policy. Prior to joining SWI swissinfo in 2018, I was a freelance journalist and a researcher on business and human rights.



More from this aut English Departm







I lead diverse teams of distribution specialists and multimedia journalists in creating multilingual content for a range of online platforms. I oversee the strategic development of our podcast and video products, driving innovative content creation and audience engagement. After training as a broadcast journalist at City University of London, I worked in production and on-air as a journalist or contributor for a range of prime-time TV and radio programmes at top-tier broadcasters including the BBC, NPR, Deutsche Welle, and various commercial networks.



More from this aut Multime

My work is focused on making videos and podcasts about science and technology topics. I specialize in developing explainatory video formats for mobile viewing, mixing animation and documentary styles. I studied filmmaking and animation at Zurich University of the Arts and began working as a video journalist at SWI swissinfo in 2004. Since then I have specialised in creating different styles of animation for our visual products.



More from this aut Multime



Apple PodcastsExternal link

SpotifyExternal link

Amazon MusicExternal link

Podcast IndexExternal link

OvercastExternal link

YouTubeExternal link

iHeartRadioExternal link

PandoraExternal link

Podcast AddictExternal link

CastroExternal link

CastboxExternal link

PodchaserExternal link

Pocket CastsExternal link

DeezerExternal link

Listen NotesExternal link

Player FMExternal link

GoodpodsExternal link

True FansExternal link Buzzsprout RSS Feed External l

Subscribe toExternal Content

In this episode of 'The Swiss Connection'External link science podcast we dive into the psychology behind the booming longevity trend – and what it means for us.

Switzerland has one of the highest life expectancies in the world. So, what's the secret? Some of this is chalked up to high-quality healthcare, healthy eating, access to nature, and a stable, peaceful environment. But there is much more to it according to Christina Röcke, co-director of the Healthy Longevity Center at the University of Zurich.

How well we age is very much tied to how we perceive ageing, individually and as a society. Röcke fears that the latest longevity trend could actually have a negative effect on how we deal with the natural changes that happen as we age.

“I would wish that communities don't lose focus on investing money into our structures, services and societal environments of being age friendly,” said Röcke.“We can build environments that do not leave people alone.”

Join Swissinfo healthcare reporter Jessica Davis Plüss on the new season of 'The Swiss Connection'External link.

Find out more about the 'The Swiss Connection' science podcast and our other Swiss podcasts in English here, on Apple PodcastsExternal link, or SpotifyExternal link.

More More Healthcare innovation Longevity clinics: modern-day snake oil or the key to healthy ageing?

This content was published on May 2, 2025 Scientists have yet to find the elixir of life but this hasn't stopped longevity clinics from selling treatments, pills and gadgets that claim to slow ageing.

Read more: Longevity clinics: modern-day snake oil or the key to healthy ag