MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Qatar recorded QAR 1.73 billion in real estate transactions in January, equivalent to USD 470 million at the current exchange rate, state news agency QNA reported, citing Real Estate Bulletin of the Real Estate Registration Department at Qatar's Ministry of Justice. A total of 428 property deals were carried out in the country last month.

The municipalities of Doha (Qatar's capital), Al Rayyan, and Al Dhaayen generated the highest values. In the capital, real estate transactions totaled QAR 801.5 million riyals (USd 217.4 million). In Al Rayyan, deals reached QAR 363.9 million (USD 98.7 million), and in Al Dhaayen, QAR 246.8 million (USD 66.9 million). Of the ten most valuable properties traded in Qatar in January, seven are located in Doha, two in Al Dhaayen, and one in the city of Umm Slal.

According to the report, January's real estate transaction data indicate that the sector began the year with sustained and robust growth, reflecting steady and active market movement, particularly following the enactment of new laws and decisions on real estate brokerage, property registration and documentation, ownership and usufruct, as well as legislation aimed at attracting domestic and foreign capital.

Read more:

Tenders reach USD 4 billion in Qatar

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

©Karim Jaafar/AFP

The post Qatar real estate hits USD 470M in January appeared first on ANBA News Agency.