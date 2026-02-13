Qatar Real Estate Hits USD 470M In January
The municipalities of Doha (Qatar's capital), Al Rayyan, and Al Dhaayen generated the highest values. In the capital, real estate transactions totaled QAR 801.5 million riyals (USd 217.4 million). In Al Rayyan, deals reached QAR 363.9 million (USD 98.7 million), and in Al Dhaayen, QAR 246.8 million (USD 66.9 million). Of the ten most valuable properties traded in Qatar in January, seven are located in Doha, two in Al Dhaayen, and one in the city of Umm Slal.
According to the report, January's real estate transaction data indicate that the sector began the year with sustained and robust growth, reflecting steady and active market movement, particularly following the enactment of new laws and decisions on real estate brokerage, property registration and documentation, ownership and usufruct, as well as legislation aimed at attracting domestic and foreign capital.
