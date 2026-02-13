Carnival Inspires Emirates In-Flight Menu

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Emirates ' in-flight menu gets a Brazilian“flavor” inspired by Carnival. According to the Dubai-based airline, between February 13 and 21, flights to or from Brazil will feature a special selection of traditional dishes and recipes to celebrate national culture during one of the country's main events. These menus will be served on routes between Dubai and São Paulo, Dubai and Rio de Janeiro, and Rio de Janeiro and Buenos Aires.

According to the airline, on outbound flights, first and business class passengers can enjoy braised beef short ribs, served with garlic sauce, coriander pesto rice, roasted courgettes, peppers and plantain chips. Premium economy passengers will have braised veal cheek on the menu, while economy class travelers will be served the“picadinho de Carnaval”: beef with coriander rice, roasted plantain, and grilled pepper.

The brigadeiro, a traditional Brazilian sweet, is also on the menu: it comes in a cheesecake with coconut and vanilla anglaise, guava, and passion fruit coulis, described by Emirates as“a sweet homage to Brazil's beloved confection.” On flights to Dubai, other dishes accompany passengers, including preparations with filet mignon, beef ribs, biquinho peppers, sautéed kale, farofa, black beans, mango relish, white fish, and fruit tartlets.

The in-flight entertainment service will also feature Brazilian films during this period, including Saudosa Maloca (2023) and De Repente, Miss (2022). Artists Caetano Veloso and Sergio Mendes will accompany passengers on the in-flight playlists.

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

Supplied/Emirates

