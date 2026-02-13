403
Brazil-Arab Gallery #49
(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) The Embassy of Kuwait in Brazil celebrated on Wednesday (11) in Brasília the 65th National Day of Kuwait and the 35th anniversary of the Arab country's Liberation. The event brought together Brazilian government officials, diplomats, politicians, and other guests. In his speech, Kuwait's ambassador to Brazil, Talal Rashed Almansour, highlighted his country's ongoing efforts to build a society based on freedom, equality, and justice. He also spoke about Brazil-Kuwait relations, which marked 58 years in January 2026, describing them as distinct and positive across all fields with significant potential for expansion. Among those present were Brazil's Secretary for Africa and the Middle East at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Carlos Sérgio Sobral Duarte, and the Vice President of International Relations and Secretary-General of the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC ), Mohamad Orra Mourad (pictured with Ambassador Almansour).
