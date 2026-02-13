MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) Brasília – Brazil trade panel Gecex/Camex, linked to the Ministry of Development, Industry, Trade and Services, approved on Thursday (12) the elimination of import taxes for more than 1,000 products, in addition to implementing new trade defense measures.

In total, 1,059 ex-tariff benefits were granted, a mechanism that temporarily reduces import duties when there is no equivalent domestic production. Of these, 421 apply to capital goods and IT products, and 638 to auto parts.

According to the board, the measure aims to boost investment and reduce costs for industry by allowing the import of machinery, equipment, and components that have no domestically produced equivalents.

In addition to the ex-tariff benefits, Gecex eliminated import duties on 20 inputs used by the industrial and agricultural sectors, as well as on two final products. The exemptions cover items related to health, energy, home appliances, the automotive sector, and animal feed, among other areas.

At the same meeting, the committee approved three new antidumping duties to protect domestic industry from imports deemed unfair. A five-year antidumping duty was imposed on hypodermic needles from China, and measures were approved against cold-rolled flat and coated flat sheets, also from China.

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

Port of Itajaí

The post Brazil eliminates import tax on 1,000 items appeared first on ANBA News Agency.