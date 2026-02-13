Guimarães Rosa Institute Hosts Carnival In Beirut

Guimarães Rosa Institute Hosts Carnival In Beirut
The program will feature capoeira performers Grandão & Chapinha, samba and forró with Xangô Band, and drumming with the bloco Rubra Rosa. The event will also include a Carnival music playlist.
The party program will include a costume contest. The winner will receive a trip to Brazil, and other participants will win tickets to upcoming shows at Metro Almadina. More details and contest rules are available here.
Translated by Guilherme MirandaSupplied/Facebook/Instituto Guimarães Rosa
