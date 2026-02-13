MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Carnival rhythms will energize Beirut, Lebanon, on Saturday (21) at the“Brazilian Carnival Party.” The event is organized by the Brazilian Embassy and the Guimarães Rosa Institute – a branch of Brazil's Ministry of Foreign Affairs responsible for cultural diplomacy. The party will take place at Metro Almadina, with free entry.

The program will feature capoeira performers Grandão & Chapinha, samba and forró with Xangô Band, and drumming with the bloco Rubra Rosa. The event will also include a Carnival music playlist.

The party program will include a costume contest. The winner will receive a trip to Brazil, and other participants will win tickets to upcoming shows at Metro Almadina. More details and contest rules are available here.

Read more:

Carnival inspires Emirates in-flight menu

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

Supplied/Facebook/Instituto Guimarães Rosa

The post Guimarães Rosa Institute hosts Carnival in Beirut appeared first on ANBA News Agency.