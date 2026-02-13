Tunisia Increased Foreign Investment In 2025
The industrial sector received the most foreign investment, accounting for 62.6% of the total, followed by services, energy, and agriculture. These investments created 14,085 jobs across 102 new projects and 819 expansion projects. The Tunis province attracted the most investment.
Among the top investors in Tunisia last year were France with TND 899.8 million (USD 313.7 million), Germany with TND 391.3 million (USD 136.4 million), Italy at 334.7 million (USD 116.7 million), the Netherlands at TND 191.2 million (USD 66.6 million); and the United States at TND 139.7 million (USD 48.7 million).
