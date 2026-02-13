SLR Group GmbH / Key word(s): Half Year Results

SLR Group publishes results for the second quarter 25/26

13.02.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SLR Group publishes results for the second quarter 25/26

Net sales in Q2 25/26 increased to EUR 49.8 million

Adjusted EBITDA reached EUR 7.1 million, adjusted EBITDA margin at 14.1%

Core segments of agriculture and construction with increased order intake Forecast for financial year 25/26: Total production and tonnage sold expected to be in the range of 105 kilotons, with adjusted EBITDA now expected to be between EUR 18 million and EUR 20 million St. Leon-Rot, February 13, 2026 – SLR Group GmbH, a leading supplier of high-quality ductile iron components, today published its figures for the second quarter and first half of the 25/26 financial year. Net sales grew by 17.9 % to EUR 49.8 million in the second quarter compared to the same quarter of the previous year (Q2 24/25: EUR 42.2 million). At the same time, tonnages sold in the second quarter of 25/26 rose by 25.9% to 25.3 kilotons, compared to 20.1 kilotons in the same period of the previous year. In total, net sales for the first half of 25/26 increased to EUR 99.1 million (H1 24/25: EUR 88.0 million) and tonnages sold increased to 49.8 kilotons (H1 24/25: 42.2 kilotons). On the earnings side, adjusted EBITDA reached EUR 7.1 million in the second quarter of 25/26, which is a decrease of 20.1 % compared to EUR 8.9 million in the same period of the previous year. Accordingly, the adjusted EBITDA margin decreased to 14.1 % (Q2 24/25: 19.5 %). For the first half year 25/26, adjusted EBITDA amounted to EUR 10.0 million which marks an increase of 17.8 % over last year's period (H1 24/25: EUR 8.5 million). Gunnar Halden, CFO of the SLR Group, states:“Our sales and tonnages sold developed very positively in the second quarter of 25/26. We benefited above all from stabilizing trends in agriculture and in parts of the construction sector. At the same time, changes in the product mix, with increased demand for lower-margin products, and operational challenges at our Elsterheide site weighed on our earnings. In this regard, we have already initiated targeted measures to optimize our processes.” For the current financial year 25/26, the SLR Group continues to expect total production and tonnages sold to be in the region of 105 kilotons, slightly above the figures for the 24/25 financial year. The forecast is therefore confirmed. In addition, against the backdrop of the operational challenges at the Elsterheide site, the SLR Group now expects adjusted EBITDA in the range from EUR 18 million to EUR 20 million for the 25/26 fiscal year. Previously, an adjusted EBITDA in the range of EUR 19 million to EUR 20 million had been expected. Jörg Rumikewitz, CEO of the SLR Group, with regard to the current financial year:“The order situation remains robust in all of our sales regions. Many of our long-standing customers continue to rely on our high-quality ductile iron components. We are currently focusing in particular on optimizing our business processes for our new products and spare parts. The aim is to further increase efficiency in these product groups, boosting our margins and thus our overall profitability.” The report for the second quarter 25/26 is now available on the company website at slr-gruppe/en//investor-relations.

About SLR Group SLR Group, headquartered in St. Leon-Rot, Germany, is a leading supplier of high-quality ductile iron components used primarily in large off-highway agricultural, infrastructure and construction equipment. SLR was founded in 1970 and today operates four state-of-the-art, fully invested production facilities in Germany, Hungary and the Czech Republic. The Group sees itself as a full-service provider for its customers, ranging from development and toolmaking to casting and machined components. SLR has a first-class customer base with established single-source relationships in Europe and North America. Its main customers include market-leading OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers. In the financial year 2024/2025, the SLR Group generated net sales of EUR 194.0 million. The company currently employs more than 700 people (HC). SLR Group GmbH has issued a bond in Nordic bond format with a volume of EUR 75 million, which is listed on the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and on Nasdaq Stockholm.

IR contact cometis AG

Thorben Burbach

Unter den Eichen 7 | Building D

65195 Wiesbaden

Germany

Phone: +49(0)611 - 205855-23

E-mail: ... 13.02.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

